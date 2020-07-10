Michigan Chamber Endorses 58 Business-Friendly Candidates For Michigan House Of Representatives

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today announced their endorsement of 58 candidates seeking election to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020.

"We are pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of 14 outstanding individuals seeking election to the State House for the first time and another 44 incumbents seeking re-election," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "All of these candidates have demonstrated a strong commitment to free enterprise and a sincere desire to make Michigan the best state in the country to live, work, raise a family or build a business."

"The Chamber membership enthusiastically supports these candidates because they are committed to enacting common-sense policies based on personal responsibility limited government and free enterprise," noted Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber.

"All candidates seeking election this year had an opportunity to participate in the Chamber's endorsement process by completing a candidate questionnaire and indicating where they stood on issues of critical importance to our members and the entire business community," said Studley. "The 58 candidates we are endorsing today actively sought our endorsement and we are encouraged that so many well qualified individuals are willing to enter public service."

"In several primary contests, we found multiple candidates to have positions supportive of Michigan's job providers and economic growth," said Holcomb. "Rather than make multiple endorsements, we have chosen to let the primary process play out in those races and will consider making additional endorsements following the August 4th Primary Election".

The following are the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for the Michigan House of Representatives:

District 4 Delorean Holmes (D)

District 8 Reggie Davis (D)

District 13 Tullio Liberati (D)

District 17 John Bellino (R)

District 19 Martha Ptashnik (R)

District 24 Steve Marino (R)

District 30 Dianna Farrington (R)

District 32 Pam Hornberger (R)

District 36 Doug Wozniak (R)

District 38 Sreenivas Cherukuri (R)

District 39 Ryan Berman (R)

District 41 Evan Agnello (R)

District 42 Ann Bollin (R)

District 43 Andrea Schroeder (R)

District 44 Matt Maddock (R)

District 45 Mark Tisdel (R)

District 46 John Reilly (R)

District 47 Meghan Reckling (R)

District 48 David Martin (R)

District 51 Mike Mueller (R)

District 56 T.C. Clements (R)

District 57 Bronna Kahle (R)

District 61 Bronwyn Haltom (R)

District 62 Dave Morgan (R)

District 63 Matt Hall (R)

District 64 Julie Alexander (R)

District 65 Sarah Lightner (R)

District 66 Beth Griffin (R)

District 70 Patrick. Outman (R)

District 71 Angela Witwer (D)

District 72 Steve Johnson (R)

District 73 Bryan Posthumus (R)

District 74 Mark Huizenga (R)

District 77 Tommy Brann (R)

District 78 Brad Paquette (R)

District 79 Pauline Wendzel (R)

District 80 Mary Whiteford (R)

District 81 Gary Eisen (R)

District 82 Gary Howell (R)

District 84 Phil Green (R)

District 86 Tom Albert (R)

District 87 Julie Calley (R)

District 88 Luke Meerman (R)

District 89 Jim Lilly (R)

District 90 Brad Slagh (R)

District 91 Greg VanWoerkom (R)

District 93 Graham Filler (R)

District 94 Rodney Wakeman (R)

District 97 Jason Wentworth (R)

District 98 Annette Glenn (R)

District99 Roger Hauck (R)

District 100 Scott VanSingel (R)

District 101 Jack O'Malley (R)

District 102 Michele Hoitenga (R)

District 103 Daire Rendon (R)

District 106 Sue Allor (R)

District 108 Beau LaFave (R)

District 110 Greg Markkanen (R)

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com. For more information regarding the Michigan Chamber, visit our website at www.michamber.com or contact John Zimmerman, marketing and communications executive at jzimmerman@michamber.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-endorses-58-business-friendly-candidates-for-michigan-house-of-representatives-301091543.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce