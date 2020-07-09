Michigan Chamber Endorses John James For U.S. Senate And Several Business-Friendly Candidates For U.S. House Of Representatives.

LANSING, Mich., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today announced its endorsement of John James for U.S. Senate. The Chamber also announced endorsements of several business-friendly members of the U.S. House of Representatives seeking re-election in November.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,800 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. The Michigan Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. (PRNewsFoto/Michigan Chamber of Commerce) More

"Leadership matters in both the public sector and the private sector," noted Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "Michigan needs better and stronger leadership in the U.S. Senate, and that is why I am pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of John James for the U.S. Senate."

"James is an entrepreneur who is passionate about our state and country and he will be a dynamic, energetic and effective leader in the U.S. Senate," Studley added.

"John James has a proven record of success leading his family's business and a distinguished military career serving our country in Iraq as a Ranger-qualified aviation officer," said Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber. "James' background, personality and leadership are what our Country needs during these challenging times."

The Michigan Chamber today also announced endorsements of several business-friendly members of the U.S. House seeking re-election in November.

"The Chamber's endorsements for the U.S. House go to incumbents who have a proven track-record on key economic issues important to job providers and their employees," said Studley. "These Chamber-endorsed candidates also have a strong voting record with the U.S. Chamber."

"The candidates we're endorsing for re-election understand the importance of advancing common-sense policies based on personal responsibility, limited government and free enterprise," said Holcomb.

Following is a rundown of the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for U.S. House of Representatives:

District 1 Rep. Jack Bergman (R)

District 2 Rep. Bill Huizenga (R)

District 4 Rep. John Moolenaar (R)

District 6 Rep. Fred Upton (R)

District 7 Rep. Tim Walberg (R)

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. For more information regarding the Michigan Chamber, visit our website at www.michamber.com or contact John Zimmerman, marketing and communications executive at jzimmerman@michamber.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-endorses-john-james-for-us-senate-and-several-business-friendly-candidates-for-us-house-of-representatives-301091050.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce