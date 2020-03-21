LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley sent a letter to Governor Whitmer on Friday, March 20, recommending against a "Stay at Home" or "Shelter in Place" Executive Order that starts from the premise that most, if not all, 877,000 businesses in Michigan should be closed, while a select few are allowed to stay open.

In the letter Studley states: "Not all Michigan businesses need to cease operations due to the threat of COVID-19. For example, many businesses provide essential services and goods to our citizens. We cannot risk a disruption in the supply chain or a break in the distribution cycle. In addition, many businesses have non-interruptible operations and those operations need to be protected as we move forward. Finally, we would urge you to allow businesses to continue operations unless there is a high public health risk to employees or the general public."

The letter to Governor Whitmer may be viewed here.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing nearly 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-recommends-against-a-statewide-stay-at-home-order-at-this-time-301027845.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce