Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tim Walberg has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Monday, the second member of Michigan's congressional delegation to test positive recently.

In a statement on his website, Walberg, a 69-year-old Republican, said he had mild symptoms and was in good spirits. He said he received the test results on Sunday, and it has been more than a week since he attended a public event.

The House of Representatives has not been in regular legislative session since early October, but returns to work on Monday.

"In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began," Walberg's statement said.

He said he would work from home until he fully recovers.

Another Michigan Republican, Representative Bill Huizenga, announced on Oct. 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus just before an event he had planned to attend with Vice President Mike Pence.

Over two dozen members of the House of Representatives and Senate - two thirds of them Republicans and the others Democrats - have tested positive or presumed to have had COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.







