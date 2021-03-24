Michigan congresswoman on Iowa election controversy: 'I cannot support overturning an election'
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she will not support House Speaker Pelosi’s push to decertify the six-vote election win of Rep. Miller-Meeks in Iowa. “I cannot support overturning an election, especially given everything that’s gone on and what we’ve been hearing from the Republican side of the aisle," she said. The GOP "attempted to delegitimize the results of the [presidential] election and ... in the case of the [Jan. 6] protesters ... to use violence to stop us from certifying an election. I can’t turn around and vote to decertify something that’s been stamped and approved in Iowa.” Slotkin is chair of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.