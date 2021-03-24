Michigan congresswoman on Iowa election controversy: 'I cannot support overturning an election'

Axios

Washington state's Senate on Wednesday night passed a bill to automatically restore voting rights for people who are on parole and probation.Why it matters: The legislation, which will go to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee (D) to be signed into law, essentially ensures that every Washington citizen who's not incarcerated can vote. The action comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last Tuesday restored the voting rights of 69,000 former felons through executive action, against a wider push across the country to restrict voting rights.Of note: Sean Morales-Doyle, deputy director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, said in a statement that the move was "a step towards racial justice in voting." "Due to the racial disparities in the state's criminal justice system, Washington's Black residents are four times more likely than others to be disenfranchised," Morales-Doyle said.Just passed my first bill off the Senate Floor! Off to the Governor's desk and couldn't have done it without amazing co-conspirators from the ground up to the halls of the #waleg! So much love for my people tonight!! #FreeTheVote @senpattykuderer https://t.co/mnDFzagV4E— Tarra Simmons (@TarraSimmons5) March 25, 2021