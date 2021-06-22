Michigan cop breaks down in tears after killing woman who shot at him during Juneteeth parade

New video shows a Flint Police Department officer breaking down in tears after shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who authorities say opened fire on him during a parade on Saturday.

The officer was directing traffic during the city's Juneteenth Celebration Parade when Briana Sykes pulled up to him and fired a gun at 2:14 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.

Video of the incident shows the officer walking along Sykes' car as he gives her orders.

"Let me see your hands," the officer can be heard yelling several times.

After the gunfire, Sykes' car slowly creeps forward as the officer appears to collapse to the ground in tears. Other nearby officers rushed to assist him.

"No police officer looks forward to using fatal force," a spokesperson for Michigan State Police told Fox News. "The emotional impacts of an incident such as this are far reaching."

The shooting took place amid a 3-day festival to celebrate Juneteenth, the newly deemed national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America.

"I feel like the police was doing his job he had a life to protect. Not only his, but we had a parade full of kids," a witness who wishes to remain anonymous told WJBK-TV. "I kind of feel like him dropping, it was the devastation of the whole situation."

Sykes was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for Michigan State Police said that the officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation.