Michigan Cop Fatally Shoots Black Man In The Head During Traffic Stop

Yolanda Baruch
·3 min read

A Michigan police officer is under fire for the killing of a Black man during a traffic stop on April 4, according to CNN.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, AP News reports.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the department is withholding the officer’s identity unless criminal charges are filed.

Video of the incident details the scuffle between the officer and Lyoya.

Authorities said the officer instructed Lyoya to pull over because he did not have the correct registration. In the video, Lyoya is seen getting out of his vehicle to speak to the officer who commands him to return to his car.

“Get back in the car…dude, I’m stopping ya, do you have a license? Do you have a license?” the officer asks in the video.

“For what?” Lyoya replies.

“I’m stopping ya, do you have a license? Do you have a driver’s license, do you speak English?” the officer inquires.

After confirming that he speaks English, Lyoya tells the officer his license is in his vehicle. He then goes to the driver’s side front door, talks with the unidentified passenger, closes his door and walks to the front of his car.

“No, no, no, stop, stop,” the officer is heard saying off camera and places his hands on Lyoya’s shoulder and back.

Lyoya takes off running before the officer stops him on a nearby lawn and yells at him.

The officer’s body camera shows Lyoya grabbing the Taser in the officer’s hand, and halfway through the struggle, the officer’s body camera is turned off. Authorities, however, can not tell if it was intentional or by the pressure of the scuffle, The New York Times reports.

However, video from the officer’s patrol car, a doorbell security system, and a witness’s mobile phone capture the altercation from different vantage points.

The officer is heard yelling, “Let go of the Taser,” before fatally shooting Lyoya in the head and back, CNN reports.

The Michigan Police Department is investigating the incident.

Michigan State Police said the county prosecutor will determine if charges will be filed after completing their investigation and turning over evidence.

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker requested that the public remain patient.

“The Michigan State Police independent investigation into the incident is not complete. This is an extremely critical incident, and one that everyone involved in the investigation is taking very seriously,” Becker said on Wednesday in a statement, according to CNN.

“…while the videos released today are an important piece of evidence, they are not all of the evidence… By law, we are required to review all available evidence before we consider whether charges should be filed, and if so, what appropriate charges should be,” he added.

Lyoya’s family, whom immigrated to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014, retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. Their attorney is now demanding that the officer be terminated and that criminal charges be filed against him.

“The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said.

Grand Rapids police have a strained relationship with its Black residents.

The police have faced scrutiny for excessive force, specifically against Black people, who comprise 18% of the population, AP News reports.

A 2020 survey revealed that Black residents have less confidence and trust in the Grand Rapids police than the other residents, The New York Times reports.

“We’ve constantly, constantly been talking about the harassment and the brutality that’s done right here,” Cle Jackson, the president of the Greater Grand Rapids N.A.A.C.P., said in a news conference when the video was released.

Recommended Stories

  • Newton County woman convicted of killing her own mother

    She initially told deputies that a group of men tried to rape her and her mother.

  • Asheville police: Man found dead in West Asheville, 4th confirmed homicide in 2022

    A man was found dead in the middle of a West Asheville road on Tuesday. Investigators are "following up on leads and processing evidence."

  • Son now faces murder charge after North Providence man dies following stabbing

    The son of a North Providence man now faces a murder charge after his father died Wednesday night following a stabbing two days earlier.

  • More military aid for Ukraine

    As President Zelenskyy pleads for more help, the U.S. reveals it plans to send an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes more weapons and ammunition. It comes as the U.S. says it will expand its effort to share intelligence with Ukraine about Russian forces. Meantime, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden signaled they’re considering joining NATO.

  • Michigan police release Patrick Lyoya shooting video

    STORY: Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan have released videos of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop last week. News of the shooting has set off protests across Grand Rapids. On Wednesday city police chief Eric Winstrom refused to name who was involved in the shooting, but said the officer has been placed on administrative leave and that the Michigan State Police are investigating.Meanwhile, prosecutors in Kent County told CNN Wednesday that they will decide on possible criminal charges once the investigation is complete.The shooting occurred on April 4, when Lyoya was first pulled over by an officer with suspicions over his license plate.The videos released Wednesday capture different angles of the struggle that followed, from the dashboard of the officer's police car, as well as the officer's bodycam footage and video from a neighbor's surveillance camera. They show Lyoya stepping out of the car looking confused as the officer repeatedly asks for a driver's license and orders him to get back inside his vehicle.Lyoya appears to be complying, before closing his car door and trying to walk away, resisting the officer's attempts to handcuff him.Following a short chase, the two men grapple on the lawn, fighting over the officer's stun gun, before Lyoya is shot.In response to the videos, the NAACP issued a written statement demanding the officer in the video be held accountable, as well as executive action on police reform from President Joe Biden.

  • Four men arrested for ‘raping’ Bengal monitor lizard in western India

    Four men have been arrested after one of the accused’s phones was discovered to contain a video of them gang-raping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashthra, India. CCTV footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers. In addition to the video of the men sexually abusing the monitor lizard, officials also found photos of various animals such as porcupines and deer on the mens’ phones.

  • 9-year-old girl shot while waiting to see Easter Bunny at California mall; store owner arrested

    A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, a sheriff's official said.

  • Former Tipp City deputy police chief gets jail time for OVI

    Former Tipp City Deputy Police Chief Stephanie Slepicka was sentenced to seven days in jail after being arrested for OVI late last year.

  • NJ inmates at women's only prison pregnant after sex with 'another incarcerated person'

    Two inmates at New Jersey’s only women’s prison are pregnant after consensual sex with a transgender inmate, reports say.

  • Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

    An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordon Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause aff

  • California Woman Killed After Stockton Police Officer Fired 30 Shots Into Her Car

    Tracy Gaeta, 54, was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer after backing her car into a police vehicle, reported NBC News. Lawyers for her family say the officer used excessive force and that she never threatened anyone nor was she armed.

  • 17 L.A. gangs have sent out crews to follow and rob city's wealthiest, LAPD says

    L.A. gangs are sending out crews to prey on the mega-rich, targeting people leaving luxury boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, the LAPD said.

  • Charlotte school teacher handcuffed at gunpoint — but she wasn’t the suspect

    She’s taking her case before Charlotte’s police review board, which has agreed to investigate but has rarely made its final decision in favor of citizens.

  • Feds: Colombian fugitive convicted of wife’s murder found living in Massachusetts with new family

    William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, fled Colombia 27 years ago after he shot and killed his wife and shot his daughter as she tried to intervene, the FBI said. He was convicted in absentia for both shootings.

  • ESPN Publishes Investigative Report On Late Penn State Linebacker's Serial Rapes

    A new investigative report published by ESPN examines the potential role Penn State may have played in a former football player's serial rapes and murder. Penn State faced scrutiny when retired football coach Jerry Sandusky was accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. Now, ESPN’s in-depth expose, written by Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne, tells the lesser-known story of Penn State linebacker Todd Hodne, who was accused of raping several women - and eventually killing another - in

  • Broward family accused of kidnapping, beating gay man so badly he was left blinded

    Three family members have been charged with a hate crime after kidnapping and beating a gay man so severely that he was permanently blinded, Broward prosecutors said Tuesday.

  • Pardoned for felony arson and now a fire chief, Simmons adds police officer to resume

    After spending nearly 24 years as a convicted felon, he’s now allowed to make arrests, carry a gun and use lethal force if warranted.

  • Subway Attack Suspect Called CrimeStoppers on Himself

    Andrew Kelly/ReutersThe ranting suspect wanted in a mass shooting on the New York City subway called CrimeStoppers on himself from a McDonald’s Wednesday—ending a daylong manhunt in which cops followed a string of clues that led them to an arsenal of weapons.Frank Robert James, 62, is facing several charges, including terrorism against a mass transit system, after letting off two smoke bombs then opening fire in a subway car in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two dozen people.

  • Peoria parents acted in 'brutal and heinous' way, fatally neglecting son, prosecutor says

    Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker face up to life in prison if convicted and will appear next in court on Thursday.

  • Nursing home worker slaps 92-year-old resident in ‘stomach turning’ assault, PA cops say

    The worker was arrested and faces assault charges after video showed her slapping a 92-year-old woman.