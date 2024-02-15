Michigan county commissioner responds to 'deeply offensive' racist attacks

[Source]

Mai Xiong, a Macomb County commissioner in Michigan, has issued a public statement after facing racially motivated attacks on social media, with individuals accusing her of being a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Hate comments: Xiong, who is of Hmong ethnicity, took to X to share some of the “disheartening” attacks she has received, including online accusations and xenophobic remarks.

“You’re just another Chinese ccp spy,” one of the comments read.

“It suddenly got more Chinese in America and my town! Dark days ahead,” one user said.

“Bringing the CCP with,” another wrote.

Xiong’s statement: Xiong, a 39-year-old Warren Democrat and probable state representative, addressed the situation on the platform and emphasized her identity as a proud Hmong American. She denounced baseless assumptions and stereotypes that she said started in December shortly after she became a candidate for the 13th District House of Representative seat in a special election, prompted by Lori Stone's election as Warren mayor.

“These attacks not only reflect ignorance but also perpetuate harmful biases that have real-life consequences,” she wrote on Monday. “Assuming someone's nationality or political affiliations based on their appearances or ethnicity is not only inaccurate but deeply offensive.”

Xiong rejected being reduced to stereotypes, highlighting her identity as a “proud daughter” of refugees who fought for America in Laos. She asserted that her nationality does not define her character nor beliefs. The county commissioner also addressed the rise in anti-Asian sentiment, calling for education and empathy and challenging divisive narratives based on ethnicity.

“To combat racism, we must actively listen to the experiences of all Americans and amplify their voices,” she said. “It's crucial to stand together in denouncing bigotry and discrimination in all its forms. The fight against racism is everyone's responsibility. We cannot afford to stay silent in the face of injustice. We must actively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all. I’m using this same platform to speak out against hate and intolerance. Together, we must create a world where diversity is celebrated and everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

About Xiong: Despite the accusations against Xiong, she won the Jan. 30 primary and is considered a strong contender against Republican Ronald Singer in the April 16 special election. She is determined to enter the legislature and advocate for understanding and solidarity.

Xiong was born in a refugee camp in Thailand in 1984 after her parents fled Laos during the Vietnam War. Her family, including three of six siblings, gained asylum and settled in Akron, Ohio, when she was 3 years old. Xiong, who became a U.S. citizen at age 12, moved to Warren after graduating from high school to study graphic design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. Encouraged by the Hmong community, Xiong entered politics in 2020. She decided to run for a state seat after Stone's resignation, gaining endorsements from Stone and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

