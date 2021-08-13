Michigan county GOP censures lawmakers who sought state inquiry into 2020 election fraud

Republican Party leadership in one Michigan county censured three GOP lawmakers on the state Senate Oversight Committee after the panel recommended investigations of individuals suspected of using the fraud claims for personal gain.

The executive committee of the Macomb County GOP unanimously approved a censure resolution on Thursday against state Sen. Ed McBroom, the Oversight Committee's chairman, as well as state Sens. Lana Theis and John Bizon, according to party officials. The censure follows the panel's determination that the state's 2020 election results were accurate and not subject to fraud.

The resolution's language focused on the committee's recommendation that Democratic Attorney General of Michigan Dana Nessel investigate individuals who pushed election fraud claims "to raise money or publicity for their own ends,” the Detroit News reported.

"If you are profiting by making false claims, that's pretty much the definition of fraud," McBroom said in July.

“After reviewing the report in full, the department has accepted Sen. [Ed] McBroom and the committee’s request to investigate,” Lynsey Mukomel, Nessel's press secretary, told the Washington Examiner on July 8.

"[The First Amendment] was written so that you could question your government at any level, without worrying about them coming after you,” said Macomb County GOP Chairman Mark Forton.

The state's Oversight Committee concluded its investigation of the 2020 general election in Michigan in June, and McBroom said at the time that the results "were accurately represented by the certified and audited results," despite repeated claims by former President Donald Trump and others who have insisted fraud occurred.

The committee's report on the investigation disputed various allegations of widespread fraud, including claims that votes were changed in Antrim County's voting machines.

As one of its recommendations, the committee suggested the state attorney general consider investigating “those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”

McBroom, whose district does not include Macomb County, said the censure didn't phase him.

"I’m not going to worry too much about it. I’m not running in Macomb County," he said, according to the Detroit News.

