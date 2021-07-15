Michigan couple arrested in stolen pickup on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—A traffic stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike near New Stanton this week resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of two pickup trucks, according to court documents.

After troopers stopped Allan J. Brady, 35, of Adrian, Mich., for speeding on the toll road, they confirmed the 2005 Ford F-250 he was driving was stolen, police said. He was arrested on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the county jail on $50,000 bond, according to court dockets.

Trooper Gregory Marchewka alleges in court documents the $16,000 truck was stolen July 4 from lot of International Auto Sales along Route 30 in Derry Township. The theft was captured on security video at the dealership and a nearby convenience store.

Authorities were looking for Brady before Tuesday's traffic stop. He allegedly abandoned another pickup truck, a Ford F-350, he is accused of stealing June 14 in Lenawee County, Mich., according to Marchewka.

According to court documents and a Lenawee County Crimestoppers Facebook site, in addition to the vehicle theft, Brady is wanted for questioning in connection with a Dec. 9 home invasion and theft of a safe.

Brady's female companion in the truck, Samantha J. Stull, 24, also of Michigan, told investigators that she had a bag of methamphetamine that Brady told her to hold. Troopers confiscated the bag, according to court documents.

Stull was arraigned on charges of delivery and possession of controlled substance. She was denied bond because she resides out of state, according to court papers.

Brady was awaiting arraignment Thursday on additional charges of delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a small amount of marijuana, according to court documents.

Court dockets in Michigan indicate that Brady was convicted of a 2008 robbery in Lenawee County, about 30 miles northwest of Toledo, Ohio.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

