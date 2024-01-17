Michigan couple killed in ramp accident on I-75

Jan. 17—A Michigan couple lost their lives last week following a two-vehicle collision at Interstate 75's Exit 41 last Wednesday.

According to London Police Department, the crash occurred on the I-75 Exit 41 southbound get-off ramp at approximately 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Michael Powers, 88, of Macomb, Mich., was pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Investigators said it appeared that a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck driven by Irabaruta Ezechiel, 37, of Erie, Penn., was stopped in traffic on the Exit 41 southbound get-off ramp when the rear of his semi was hit by a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Powers.

Powers' passenger in the Equinox — Shirley Powers, 86, of Macomb, Mich. — was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to their joint obituary, she died the following day. Funeral services are planned for Friday in their hometown.

Other agencies that assisted the London Police included the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police CVE, London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel, Air Evac, and Allen's Towing.

The investigation is continuing by the London-Laurel County Accident Reconstruction team members Lt. Ryan Jackson and Deputy Brad Mink.