Michigan couple pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in school shooting





The parents of a Michigan student, who is accused of killing four classmates and wounding seven others during a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, pled not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared for an arraignment at an Oakland court Saturday morning after they were apprehended by police in Detroit and detained in Oakland County Jail.

Prosecutors charged the Crumbleys with involuntary manslaughter charges after it was revealed that their 15-year-old son took the 9mm semi-automatic handgun he used in the mass shooting from their home.

The court is currently debating the amount of their bond.

