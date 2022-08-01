Michigan court allows county prosecutors to enforce 1931 abortion ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabriella Borter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan

By Gabriella Borter

(Reuters) - A Michigan court on Monday ruled that county prosecutors can enforce an abortion ban that has been on the books since 1931, exempting them from a different court's ruling that blocked state officials from enforcing the law.

The decision by the three-judge Court of Appeals panel marks a victory for anti-abortion county prosecutors in Michigan, who have sought to enforce the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and enabled states to outlaw abortion.

Michigan's law, one of several state abortion bans enacted before the Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago, makes it a felony to perform an abortion except to save the pregnant woman's life.

In May, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued a temporary injunction blocking Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other state officials from enforcing the ban.

The Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that county prosecutors, however, were not bound by Gleicher's order.

"The core nature of a county prosecutor is that of a local, not a state official. Because county prosecutors are local officials, jurisdiction of the Court of Claims does not extend to them," presiding Judge Stephen Borrello wrote.

David Kallman, a lawyer representing Kent and Jackson County prosecutors Christopher Becker and Jerry Jarzynka, said they were "very pleased" with the order.

Both prosecutors have abortion providers in their county, and Kallman said his clients would likely prosecute in cases where abortion providers appear to have violated the 1931 law by performing abortions outside a medical emergency.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who filed a lawsuit in April to prevent the 1931 law from taking effect, has made protecting abortion access in Michigan a central part of her campaign for re-election this fall.

"As we review the Court of Appeals decision, know that I will continue to fight like hell to protect a woman’s ability to make her own medical decisions with her trusted health care provider," Whitmer wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Concerned that the Republican-controlled legislature will try to restrict abortion, Whitmer is pressing the state Supreme Court to recognize the right to abortion under the state constitution.

Abortion rights supporters also have filed a petition to put a state constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall, which would allow Michigan voters to decide if abortion rights are protected. Opinion polls show the majority of Michigan residents support the right to abortion.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban

    Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county.

  • Georgia fugitive with active warrant for murder arrested in Bay County

    Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey, a fugitive wanted in Georgia, on Saturday afternoon.

  • SNAP FAQ: What Is California’s CalFresh and How Can You Apply for Benefits?

    The CalFresh Program is California's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and is the largest food program in the state. Benefits are issued monthly through an electronic benefit transfer...

  • Dillard’s fires employee who allegedly called Black shopper the N-word

    A video capturing a white employee at a Dillard’s department store in Texas being accused of calling a Black man the […] The post Dillard’s fires employee who allegedly called Black shopper the N-word appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Again to Head Off Sandy Hook Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Infowars is once again turning to bankruptcy court for refuge as Sandy Hook victims’ families near judgments against the far-right radio show and its proprietor, Alex Jones, over allegations that the school shooting never happened. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The ul

  • Austria's gas dependence on Russia down to below 50%, government says

    Austria has made progress in weaning itself off Russian naturaland boosting gas storage, the government said on Monday. "We have now already stored more than 50 terawatt hours out of the 76 terawatt hours needed," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said after a crisis summit on energy supply. "This is a clear success, especially when you consider that in March we began at over 15 terawatt hours of gas stored".

  • White House aims to release overdue security strategies within weeks

    Amid pressure from lawmakers, the White House is weighing a September rollout for its long-delayed National Security Strategy, now being rewritten to emphasize Russia alongside China following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Federal judge in La. denies immunity for deputies accused of using excessive force on Black woman

    A lawsuit filed in New Orleans by the ACLU on behalf of a 39-year-old woman who alleges that she and […] The post Federal judge in La. denies immunity for deputies accused of using excessive force on Black woman appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Nintendo Switch digital codes are up to 60% off now—shop Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

    Save big on Nintendo Switch video games right now at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Trump Fave in Michigan Thinks Child Predators Just Love Abortion

    Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via APMichigan gubernatorial primary candidate Tudor Dixon made an especially striking argument about why abortion should be outlawed, at a recent campaign stop.During a conversation about a proposed ballot referendum this year that would guarantee accessible abortion in the state, Dixon said that doing so would create “a safe haven for any type of predator out there.” “If you’re a predator there’s nothing you like more than abortion. And if you can get a gir

  • Google, Apple Back Affirmative Action in Harvard Case

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc. are among nearly 80 companies filing a brief with the US Supreme Court in support of affirmative action programs being challenged at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-W

  • Biden, Putin strike conciliatory tones as nuclear arms talks start at U.N.

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as diplomats gathered for a month-long U.N. conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

  • Michigan court ruling lets prosecutors file charges under 1931 abortion law

    The ruling means prosecutors could start immediately enforcing the 1931 law that criminalizes most abortions, said an attorney for the prosecutors.

  • Here Are 11 Performances That Required CGI To Pull Off, And The Actors Behind Them Killed It

    Imagine having to play a literal dragon.View Entire Post ›

  • Sandy Hook victim's parents to testify in Alex Jones defamation trial

    Parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre are expected to testify on Monday that U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fueled a campaign of harassment against them by claiming the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial in Texas to determine how much he must pay for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, are seeking as much as $150 million from Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC.

  • 'They're Just Going to Let Me Die?' One Woman's Abortion Odyssey

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiance, Adam Queen. She recalled that she went quiet, her body went still. What did they mean, they couldn’t do the abortion? Just two weeks earlier, she and her fiance had learned her fetus had a

  • Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle. In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more pressing threat…

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

    The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.