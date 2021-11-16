Michigan Court of Appeals affirms conviction, sentences in 2018 Adrian armed robbery

ADRIAN — An appeals court has upheld convictions and sentences that will keep an Adrian man in prison for at least 27 years.

Herbert Lee Sanders, 52, was sentenced in February 2020 after being convicted by a Lenawee County Circuit Court jury of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is also called felony firearm. Because Sanders was sentenced as a fourth-offense habitual offender, Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone ordered him to serve 25 to 90 years on the armed robbery charges, four to 15 years on the felonious assault charges and two years on each of the felony firearm charges. The felony firearms charges are being served concurrently first, then the other sentences will start and be served concurrently.

Sanders’ appeal was based on arguments about how police identified him as the suspect, the effectiveness of his attorney, and how the sentencing guidelines were scored. A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals — judges Michael J. Riordan, Jane E. Markey and Brock A. Swartzle — rejected his arguments and affirmed the convictions and sentences.

Sanders was found guilty of stealing a backpack out of a car while it was parked at Rony's Market on North McKenzie Street on the evening of Aug. 23, 2018, and threatening two people with a pistol. A woman was asleep in the car while her boyfriend was inside the store. She woke up when a man reached through a car window and took the backpack, the opinion said. She followed the man and found him behind a building, searching through the bag. When she asked him what he was doing, he pointed a gun at her, and she screamed for help. Her boyfriend heard her screams, and when he went to check on her, the man pointed the gun at him. The couple went back to the store and called police.

Before police arrived, the woman called her sister and described the man who took the backpack and threatened them with the gun. The sister said the description sounded like a friend of hers, and she texted the sister a photo of him. The woman recognized the man in the photo as the person who robbed and threatened her and her boyfriend, and she told that to police as they began investigating.

Story continues

A police tracking dog located the backpack and pistol, which turned out to be an air pistol that had been modified to look like a firearm, Lenawee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jackie Wyse said after the trial. The only item of note that was missing from the bag was a marijuana pipe.

Shortly after the robbery, an off-duty Adrian police officer happened to see Sanders in the area of the store. Police executed a search warrant on Sanders’ home and found the marijuana pipe, the court opinion said.

Later, a lab test of the pistol found Sanders’ DNA on it.

Sanders argued that the woman victim being shown his picture by her sister was evidence of a suggestive identification procedure.

“Because the procedure used was not deployed by law enforcement personnel, this argument is without merit,” the court said.

"The caselaw discussing suggestive identifications involve police procedures, such as lineups, and are therefore inapplicable to this case,” the opinion said. “Defendant has failed to cite a single case where an identification procedure used by a civilian was excluded for being too suggestive.”

Sanders also argued that his attorney should have called his ex-wife and the off-duty police officer’s girlfriend as witnesses.

“Concerning the ex-wife, it was reasonable for defense counsel to decline to call a witness who could not account for defendant’s location at the time of the offense and could only speculate that he was in bed,” the opinion said. “Concerning the officer’s girlfriend, she did not submit an affidavit, so this Court cannot know whether she would have even testified that she did not see defendant. Moreover, there was no evidence that she had ever even met defendant. Therefore, if she had failed to notice him, it could simply have been because she did not know who he was.”

The appeals court did agree with Sanders that the jury should have been given an instruction about the dog-tracking evidence.

“Defendant has failed to establish, however, that this instruction would have resulted in a different outcome at trial,” the opinion said. “The dog-tracking evidence appeared to serve the limited purpose of establishing how the police discovered the weapon and backpack — it was not used directly to connect defendant to the robbery. There was a substantial amount of evidence independent of the dog-tracking evidence that connected defendant to the robbery.”

Regarding the scoring of the sentencing guidelines, the appeals court found that the offense variables for psychological injury to a victim and Sanders’ recent criminal history were properly scored. The appeals court noted that the boyfriend who was robbed answered a question during the trial about being traumatized by the incident by saying he believed he was and he no longer left widows open, and it said the number of felonious acts in this case allowed for that variable to be scored the way it was.

According to Lenawee County court records, Sanders' criminal history dates back to the 1990s. Among the more notable cases is one in which he bit off a piece of another inmate’s ear while incarcerated at the Lenawee County Jail in 2013.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Court of Appeals upholds conviction, sentences in Adrian armed robbery