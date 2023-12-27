Michigan court rejects latest effort to remove Donald Trump from 2024 primary ballot

WASHINGTON — Michigan's highest court sided with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the latest lawsuit challenging whether he can appear on a state's ballot or whether he disqualified himself by inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021.

In a brief order, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an appeal over a lower court's decision that parties can place whichever candidates they choose on presidential primary ballots. The justices on Wednesday were "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court," according to the order.

The Michigan court ruling was the latest to go Trump's way on the legal puzzle surrounding 2024 ballots. Only Colorado's top court has ruled that Trump, the GOP frontrunner, should not appear on that state's ballot. Trump is expected to appeal that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in coming days, potentially resolving the issue raised in dozens of similar suits across the country.

Liberal groups are filing the suits under a provision of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies certain officials who take part in an insurrection from holding office again. Trump has dismissed the lawsuits as politically motivated.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa.

