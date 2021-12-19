Should Michigan create laws to keep guns secured in the home?

Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig

Rep. Joe Bellino Jr., R-Monroe

TC Clements

Dale Zorn

As the parents of the Oxford High School shooter sit in an Oakland County jail facing felony charges for criminal negligence, the debate continues over enacting laws forcing gun owners to properly secure weapons.

The three Republican lawmakers representing Monroe County generally agree that creating a law to force gun owners to secure weapons inside the home is unnecessary legislation that would not have prevented the tragic shooting that took the lives of four high school students and wounded many others.

“I don’t believe that a new gun storage law would have prevented what happened that day,” said State Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida. “It was already illegal for the shooter to possess a handgun and illegal for him to bring it to school.”

“People that fail to secure their weapons won’t likely be compelled to comply with new laws,” added TC Clements, R-Temperance. “This leaves us with more laws on the books, more bureaucratic expense and people still not securing their weapons.”

But Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig, also a Republican, disagrees. Firearm deaths among children have become epidemic, he said.

“Every year, scores of children die from accidental or intentional gunshot wounds,” Roehrig said. “Whether the 8 year old playing with his father’s handgun or a teen intent on carnage at a school, the problem is complex and vexing. It is a community problem that will require a community effort to end.”

Under the proposed House Bill No. 5066, if a child accesses an unsecured firearm, the gun’s owner could face a misdemeanor charge. If the child injures or kills himself or others with an unsecured gun, the owner of the firearm would face a felony charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Roehrig said he believes that one step – of many – toward curbing firearm deaths among children is to step up efforts to ensure safe gun storage.

“These are reasonable steps that, while not interfering with responsible gun ownership, would help save lives,” he said.

Monroe’s lawmakers aren’t so sure. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, believes the entire debate over gun storage laws is political.

“This is unfortunately another attempt to politicize a tragedy to advance a political agenda,” Bellino said. “Gun owners need to be responsible for their firearms, and safe storage is part of that. As a parent myself, I know we need to also be working with schools to ensure warning signs are quickly reported, laws currently on the books are enforced to the fullest extent and that students have access to mental health resources when troubling signs arise.”

Zorn said doing nothing is the wrong approach, but the direction of laws should not be necessarily pointed at gun owners.

“I think we should look at measures that could have helped prevent the Oxford tragedy and prevent tragedies like it from ever happening again – such as requiring all threats at schools to be reported to law enforcement, requiring people to get safe gun storage information when they buy a firearm, encouraging gun owners to participate in gun safety training and addressing mental health in our schools,” he said.

Clements said in his experience as a father, police officer and legislator, most people comply with laws to avoid extreme punishment. Therefore, he added, creating new legislation for those that already follow the law will not affect the change that is sought.

“Responsible gun owners know the law and follow it,” he said. “Those that are irresponsible will still not follow this law, if it were to pass.”

Other bills targeting gun ownership have been proposed and continue to be debated. The state House and Senate Democrats introduced legislation recently that would prohibit the sale or possession of magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Those who already possess such magazines could keep them, provided they report them to law enforcement.

If passed, first-time violations would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of $500. Police, the military, and employees of armored car services would be exempted.

Ethan Crumbley, the suspected gunman in the Oxford shootings, carried a semi-automatic pistol with 15-round magazines and fired at least 30 rounds. He has been charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and multiple other felonies.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Should Michigan create laws to keep guns secured in the home?