Well, this is one way to make your presence known on your first day in office.

Rashida Tlaib, who was sworn in Thursday as one of Michigan's new Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, delivered a strong message to a group of supporters that night at an event for MoveOn.org, a progressive and social justice advocacy group.

Again, Tlaib, representing the 13th Congressional District in Detroit, called for an impeachment of President Donald Trump. This time, she threw in an expletive.

"People love you. And you win," she told a cheering crowd. "And when your son looks at you and says, 'Momma, look you won, bullies don’t win.' And I said, 'Baby, they don't,' because we’re gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the mother****er."

Watch the video here (WARNING: Explicit language)

Tlaib took the oath of office earlier Thursday in Washington, joining Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar as the first two Muslim women elected to the House. Tlaib wore a traditional Palestinian thobe, or dress, made by her mother, and used a copy of Thomas Jefferson's Koran for her swearing-in.

She co-wrote an opinion piece in the Detroit Free Press, along with John Bonifaz, that also called for impeaching Trump. It published Thursday morning.

"President Donald Trump is a direct and serious threat to our country," the op-ed said. "On an almost daily basis, he attacks our Constitution, our democracy, the rule of law and the people who are in this country. His conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now."

More: Old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dance video goes viral

More: Nancy Pelosi says no to border wall ahead of Trump talks

More: Detroit congresswoman uses Koran for swearing-in ceremony

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib on Trump: We're going to impeach the [expletive]