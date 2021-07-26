Michigan Democratic lawmaker spends hundreds in campaign funds at strip club

A Michigan lawmaker reported spending hundreds of dollars at a strip club using campaign funds designated for a "constituent meeting."

State Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat, listed the expenditures in a fundraising report filed Sunday, showing his campaign spent $221 dollars at the Pantheion Club, a local strip club.

Jones called the venue a "lounge" during a phone interview, adding that he wasn't sure if it was a strip club. The call became disconnected after his explanation, according to the Detroit News.

"We have [to] meet people where they're at some times ... #HOLLA," Jones said in a text message following the phone interview.

A Twitter account with the same name as the Pantheion Club has a bio description that reads "the oldest and most established gentlemens club in Michigan."

Jones's campaign finance expenditures include $6,400 for what he lists as "meetings" at restaurants or lounges between the dates of Jan. 1 through July 20.

Jones's candidate committee spent a total of $15,926 over the past seven months, $12,057 of which was spent on costs that were "incidental" to Jones holding office.

A bill for $696 was found for a Las Vegas bar, Ferraro's Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, which Jones says was due to a "dinner meeting with other legislators."

"While this sort of spending isn't uncommon, sadly, the venue Rep. Jones chose truly pushes the limits of incredulity," said Simon Schuster, executive director of the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Jones is facing charges after he was arrested on April 6 for a drunk driving incident involving his black Chevy Tahoe swerving in and out of lanes before pulling over into a ditch on the side of the road, according to a police report. His blood alcohol content was reportedly marked at 0.19, several points over the legal driving limit of 0.08. Prosecutors said Jones was uncooperative when responding paramedics and officers arrived.

Jones was charged with resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence. Last week, a judge found Jones violated his bond for a second time and threatened jail time if it happens a third time.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Jones's staff for comment but did not receive a reply before publication.

