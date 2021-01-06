The city of Detroit calls for pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to be disbarred for spreading 'objectively false allegations'

Kevin Shalvey,Jacob Shamsian
2020 12 02T235603Z_345310036_RC2BFK9G5XZY_RTRMADP_3_USA ELECTION GEORGIA.JPG
Sidney Powell stands next to Lin Wood as he speaks during a press conference on election results in Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

  • Attorneys working to overturn the 2020 presidential election should be disbarred and fined, lawyers working for the city of Detroit said in a scathing court filing in Michigan on Tuesday. 

  • Lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and others, have filed "so many objectively false allegations" that they should be disciplined, the attorneys wrote in the filing.

  • "While the First Amendment may protect the right of political fanatics to spew their lies and unhinged conspiracy theories, it does not grant anyone a license to abuse our courts for purposes which are antithetical to our democracy and to our judicial system," they wrote.

  • "Talk about unfair!" wrote attorney Lin Wood on Twitter.

Attorneys working for the city of Detroit filed a blistering complaint on Tuesday asking the state of Michigan to investigate, discipline, and disbar lawyers working with President Donald Trump to overturn election results.

"While the First Amendment may protect the right of political fanatics to spew their lies and unhinged conspiracy theories, it does not grant anyone a license to abuse our courts for purposes which are antithetical to our democracy and to our judicial system," they wrote in the filing.

They said attorneys working to overturn the election, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, should be disbarred in Michigan. They should also each be disciplined or disbarred in other states where they've been admitted to practice law.

"Talk about unfair!" wrote Wood on Twitter.

The 56-page complaint is the latest development in the King et al v. Whitmer et al case, in Eastern Michigan district court. The case began on November 25, as Sidney Powell, representing several Michigan voters, sued state officials over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Powell falsely alleged that the state's election was marred by massive voter fraud as part of a convoluted conspiracy theory that involved the election technology company Dominion and the now-dead Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez. She and other attorneys sought to stop Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and other Michigan officials from certifying the state's election, which Trump lost.

sidney powell rudy giuliani
Former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani talks to Sidney Powell. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The complaint asked state bars to begin disciplinary action against most members of the team that filed lawsuits alleging fraud in the November 2020 presidential election.

"It is only by responding with the harshest possible discipline that these attorneys and those who would follow in their footsteps will learn to respect the integrity of the court system," said the complaint.

Detroit wants harsh sanctions against the conspiracy theorist lawyers

Tuesday's complaint also asked the judge, Linda V. Parker, nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2013, to impose monetary sanctions to "deter future misconduct."

The complaint sought disbarment or discipline for: Powell in Michigan and Texas; Wood in Michigan and Georgia; Greg Rohl in Michigan; Emily Newman in Michigan and Virginia; Brandon Johnson in Michigan and Washington DC; Scott Hagerstrom in Michigan; Howard Kleinhendler in Michigan; and Julia Haller in Michigan, Washington DC, and Virginia. 

"I'm not truly a political person. I don't care who wins provided the process is fair, transparent, and consistent with societal expectations," Rohl told Business Insider on Wednesday.

lin wood
Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Associated Press/Ben Margot

He said the original complaint filed in Michigan included a laundry list of exhibits demonstrating to "any rational person" that the election had been corrupted. 

"I felt dutibound to bring forward for examination a possible taint upon our democratic principles and ideals. Attempting to punish me for that is reminiscent of a dark age which we should all not soon forget... Germany circa 1931-1945," said Rohl.

Parker already ruled against Rohl and the other attorneys in December, saying they had no standing to sue and that their lawsuit was based on falsehoods. The attorneys have also lost appeals to the case.

Business Insider contacted Powell and Wood for comment on Wednesday.

Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, two election technology companies implicated in Powell's false conspiracy theories about the election, have also indicated they plan to sue her for defamation.

sidney powell
Members of President Donald Trump's legal team, Sidney Powell, right, with Jenna Ellis, left, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The city of Detroit said the legal challenges to Biden's election win were "frivolous" and "legally dubious."

"There are so many objectively false allegations in the complaint that it is not possible to address all of them in a single brief," Tuesday's complaint said. 

As such, the Detroit Democrats asked Parker to put in place several new rules for their filings from Powell, Lin, and the others. 

They should have to get a judge's sign-off as certification before new filings, post a $100,000 bond before each filing, and another $100,000 bond before any appeal, the complaint requests. 

Powell and the other lawyers should also be given fines equal to what they've fundraised, the complaint said. They should also have to pay Detroit's legal fees for the cases. 

"Plaintiffs' claims were frivolous from the start, yet they refused to withdraw them when provided the opportunity. As a result, Defendants should be reimbursed for their attorney fees and costs," the city wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

