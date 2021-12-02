Michigan Democrats resume push for gun control after school shooting





Following the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, Michigan Democrats have renewed their calls for gun control legislation to be passed in the state's Republican-controlled legislature.

Democratic Michigan Sens. Brenda Carter and Rosemary Bayer, who represent the district that Oxford High School is located in, released a statement from the legislature's Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus on Wednesday calling for "commonsense gun safety legislation."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic events that happened in our own backyard. No parent should have to fear for their child's safety at school, and no community should have to bury the children they helped to raise," read the statement.

"While we have met resistance on taking proactive measures to prevent gun violence in the past, we are asking folks to consider a change of heart and mind so the students who died at Oxford - and who have died in countless other tragedies across the country - have not died in vain," the caucus continued.

"While now is a time of healing and community support as we all grieve, the time for action is imminent because this tragedy would never happen again in Michigan."

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to act against gun violence.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school," said Whitmer.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that four people have died so far from injuries sustained in the shooting at Oxford and several other are critically injured.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, has been identified as the suspected shooter and faces terrorism and murder changes. Crumbley is currently being held without bail and prosecutors have expressed their intent to charge him as an adult.

The Associated Press noted that Bayer introduced a bill earlier this year aimed at holding adults accountable for not properly securing their firearms. Crumbley is believed to have used a gun that his father bought on Black Friday to carry out his attack.

Republicans have yet to hold a hearing on Bayer's measure or other gun-control bills.