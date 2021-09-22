Michigan doctor convicted in $100 million-plus healthcare fraud case

A federal jury in Michigan convicted a doctor on Wednesday for orchestrating a fraud scheme to scam patients into high doses of opioids, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial show Francisco Patino, 66, "excessively" prescribed highly addictive opioids to his patients in exchange for them receiving lucrative spinal injections, federal prosecutors said. Patino withheld opioid prescriptions from patients who refused to accept the injections, according to the evidence.

Patino was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, two counts of healthcare fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of money laundering, according to the DOJ.

From January 2012 through July 2017, Patino billed Medicare for more spinal injections than any provider in the U.S., the department said, adding that evidence showed that in 2016 and 2017, Patino prescribed more 30-milligram Oxycodone pills, intended for severe pain relief, than every other provider in Michigan.

A large portion of the money made from Patino's fraud scheme went toward promoting his specialized diet program and lifestyle and wellness book, federal prosecutors said. Patino paid Ultimate Fighting Championship and other mixed martial arts fighters to promote his Patino Diet, according to the Justice Department. He also used his money on jewelry, cars, and vacations.

Patino faces a maximum total penalty of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2022.

A lawyer for Patino, David Nacht, declined comment, according to the Detroit News.

