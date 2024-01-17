Michigan drivers face vehicle troubles, car wrecks as subzero temperatures grip state

Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read
3

As more bitter cold air blasts the Midwest, many schools canceled classes for another day, frustrating parents, and Detroiters proud of their automotive heritage are now facing another cold-weather related problem: car trouble.

"Extremely cold temperatures can wreak havoc on vehicle functionality," AAA said in an advisory, warning about temperatures in the single digits and teens for the next few days, and an even colder wind chill, adding that "calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across Michigan are expected to jump."

The National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday calls for temperatures in the teens, with a subzero wind chill advisory for metro Detroit until noon. It is expected to warm a few degrees on Thursday with 2-4 inches of snow and on Friday with 2 more inches.

Meteorologists do not expect temperatures to rise above freezing — 32 degrees ― until Monday.

Meanwhile, service calls for cars, the AAA in Michigan has said, are up about 240%, compared to the same time last year with most calls for dead batteries, flat tires and tows, auto club spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said.

"We've been very busy and we are prioritizing stranded motorists and those in emergency situations," she added. "However, we are advising people to stay home if it's not critical to travel."

At Troy’s Towing in Detroit the number of calls in the past few days has tripled during the day shift, with wait times of up to two hours, dispatcher Gina Frontenac said, adding there are "a lot more accidents" as folks slip on ice and hit potholes.

Roads start to get sloppy as drivers make their way through Highland Park, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Forecasters are predicting up to 8 inches of snow to hit parts of southeast Michigan mostly on Friday.
Roads start to get sloppy as drivers make their way through Highland Park, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Forecasters are predicting up to 8 inches of snow to hit parts of southeast Michigan mostly on Friday.

Automakers, which have been trying to move to an electrified future, are up against one of the biggest criticisms of electric vehicles: the batteries. The extreme cold is making it difficult to recharge them, proving to skeptics that the technology has a way to go.

With cold weather forecasted all week, it’s unclear how long schools will cancel classes, raising child-care issues. The weather concern isn’t just that the freezing temperatures snow will make driving conditions treacherous, but that the cold increases the risks of frostbite.

And at least one Oakland County man, police said, died from hypothermia.

More: Michigan braces for prolonged deep freeze as dangerous temperatures grip state

But in some school districts, parents also are concerned students are missing final exams and the delay could affect their grades.

Ferndale Schools, which was closed Wednesday, but appears to be opening Thursday, explained in its announcement that the closure Wednesday is "due to the forecasted subzero temperatures and wind chill conditions in the region."

The district also said that middle and high school exam schedules have been rescheduled for the rest of the week and next Monday.

As for the challenges motorists face, AAA urged that drivers keep at least a half-tank of gas to help prevent gas lines from freezing, to make sure the engine coolant has antifreeze, and to try, if possible, to park in a garage or put a tarp over the hood.

EV owners have additional worries.

Initially, it was power reliability, as tens of thousands of Michiganders waited for utilities to reconnect downed electric lines. But now, as the power has been mostly restored but the extreme cold lingers, news outlets nationwide are reporting long lines at charging stations.

The news reports, mostly from Chicago, focus on the woes of EVs, highlighting the car owners’ frustration with dead batteries as the cold drains power and slows the time it takes — hours — to even partially recharge them.

Tesla, a well-known maker of electric vehicles, noted among other things on its webpage that in cold weather, "vehicles use more energy to heat the battery and cabin, and it’s normal to see energy consumption increase." It also pointed out that the cold could freeze up doors, autopilot sensors and delay charging.

That's bad news for electric cars and hard to counter with advertising.

Even before the cold snap that has put the nation into a deep freeze, there were signs that automakers and car rental companies, like Hertz, are rethinking their ambitious, electric car plans.

Hertz, for instance, which went all in on EVs, recently announced it would sell 20,000 cars, a third of its electric vehicle fleet and op, instead for gas-powered automobiles. The reason it mentioned: Higher expenses related to collisions and repairs.

In October, General Motors and Honda announced plans to halt their plan to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles together, calling it "difficult as a business," although both companies also said they were committed to their electrified vehicle sales goals.

Advocates of the electric vehicle technology, however, expect that the batteries — and access to charging ― will improve as more people buy EVs, and reducing carbon emissions is key to trying to curb climate change, which, arguably is connected to the extreme weather, including the cold that is sapping power from batteries.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's dangerously cold temperatures bring trouble for car owners

Recommended Stories

  • 2024 election: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next

    New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.

  • Junk in the trunk? This wildly popular car organizer is only $23 right now

    'Finally an organized trunk!' raved one of the 55,000 five-star fans. 'It gives me joy."

  • Atlanta needs to aim high and throw deep in its head coaching search

    Baby steps haven’t worked, and the Falcons have a chance to make a huge splash with their next hire.

  • Ford reveals Mustang race cars to run in series around the world

    Ford just dropped a whole cache of photos revealing what its GT3 race car Mustangs will look like when they go racing.

  • Alphabet’s Wing shows off a larger delivery drone with a bigger payload capacity

    Alphabet’s drone delivery company, Wing, just unveiled a larger delivery drone with a bigger payload capacity. The new drone can lift up to five pounds, fly up to 65 MPH and go 12 miles round trip.

  • DeepMind's latest AI can solve geometry problems

    DeepMind, the Google AI R&D lab, believes that the key to more capable AI systems might lie in uncovering new ways to solve challenging geometry problems. To that end, DeepMind today unveiled AlphaGeometry -- a system that the lab claims can solve as many geometry problems as the average International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist. AlphaGeometry, the code for which was open sourced this morning, solves 25 Olympiad geometry problems within the standard time limit, beating the previous state-of-the-art system's 10.

  • New study sheds light on how abortion restrictions impact ob-gyns' ability to practice medicine and put patients' lives at risk

    Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • Amazon takes minority stake in Bally Sports networks, will stream games on Amazon Prime

    The move is a significant one for fans who subscribe to a TV service that doesn't have a deal with Bally.

  • This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling — and it's just $15

    Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too. Save over 40%!

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • Impulse Space wants to open up far away orbits with Helios kick stage

    Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • This popular 3-in-1 heated jacket is at its lowest price in a year — save $60 'til midnight

    This $120 hot item is the perfect solution for people who are always cold.

  • 2024 Ford Mustang Review: Not entirely new, but definitely improved

    The 2024 Ford Mustang, including the EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse models, isn't exactly ALL new, but it's unquestionably better and more characterful.

  • Winter weather: What parents need to know about keeping kids safe during extreme cold

    Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.

  • India puts tech firms on notice over deepfakes inaction

    India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.

  • Kings blow 22-point 4th-quarter lead in meltdown vs. Suns

    It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.