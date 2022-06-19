Michigan employers warn of dire consequences, should labor shortages continue

Labor shortages have sent businesses large and small reeling. But in a world where employees rule with an iron fist, how long can small businesses survive?

The answer, according to recent interviews with business owners and managers in western and northern Michigan, isn't pretty.

Kelli Combs with 1983 Restaurants cleans the bar area at Poquito in March 2021 in Holland. Small businesses across Michigan continue to struggle with staffing shortages.

'It's a seismic cultural shift'

Has the staffing shortage gotten better in West Michigan? According to restaurateur Lucas Grill: "The short answer is no."

"It's been such a crazy two years," Grill, owner of Seventy-Six, Poquito and Obstacle No. 1 in downtown Holland, said. "When the pandemic started and everything closed for a good two weeks, everybody was with their families.

More: Will the employee shortage ever end?

More: West Michigan employers continue to fight staffing shortages

"By the time they went back to work a month and a half later, things changed. It's a seismic cultural shift. They saw what they were missing their whole lives. There's an entire group of people thinking, 'If I work in the restaurant industry, I'll work nights and weekends and holidays. I'm working when they're playing.'"

Grill has offered long holiday weekends to all of his employees, plus increased wages — but full-service restaurants can't survive without evenings and weekends.

"Everybody is having a hard time right now, but the restaurant industry is especially tough," he said. "There's a massive amount of people leaving. We have half the managers we had pre-COVID, and not one of them are in the industry anymore. We had veteran bartenders and servers switch careers."

In the last month, Grill has lost employees to manufacturers like Gentex and Request Foods.

"They're paying $22, $23, $24 an hour," he said. "I can't compete with that. Their pockets are deeper. The restaurant industry is in a very precarious spot right now. This is the worst I've ever seen. And the truth is, I think the only way this ends is a recession or the closure of enough restaurants that everything balances out."

Story continues

Jesse Ham hands pizza to his co-worker Brett Eaton at Doebs Pizzeria in Holland. Even restaurants with a core staff of committed employees have been forced to shorten hours.

Constant turnover

Walloon Junction Bar and Grill in Walloon Lake is lucky to have a core staff of committed employees — but they weren’t enough to keep the business open seven days a week.

Manager Kirt Ploe said the restaurant just recently increased its hours to six days a week after dropping down to five due to staffing shortages.

In order to keep his core staff, Ploe said he raised wages, began offering insurance and a summer incentive — through which employees with perfect attendance will receive an extra $2-per-hour bonus for hours worked June-September.

“Offering insurance is something I feel people really look for in a long term job," Ploe said. "You want that kind of security, (but) offering that security has never been in the hospitality industry.

“We aren't just looking for summer help, we're looking year-round, looking for full-time employees to build a future rather than just be an employee. So, I’m trying to offer the stability that you get from those types of jobs.”

Ploe said one of the biggest challenges he's faced is turnover, spending resources to train new employees only for them to leave soon afterward.

“Constantly,” he said. “(New employees) come in for a few days and then just disappear. I don't know the reasoning. I just know that's what I see a lot of. They're not around for long.”

Despite the shortage, Ploe is expecting a record-breaking season this year, as visitors begin making their way to northern Michigan.

Ploe, who also owns Sunnyside Family Diner in Boyne City, said the last few years have been busier than ever. That's been the case for many businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Sunnyside) is already doing record numbers for this year," he said. "This one is my first summer here at the junction, so I expect it to be at least on par with that.”

The Cheboygan County Fairgrounds will need carnival workers in the coming months — plus other employees that help keep the county fair running smoothly.

'I don't see what the fix is'

In addition to retailers and restaurants, entertainment venues like the Cheboygan County Fairgrounds are having a hard time finding people to fill open positions.

For the last two years, the fairgrounds has placed an ad in the paper, looking for a fairgrounds maintenance and repair person. No one has answered the ad, nor applied to do the work at the county-owned facility.

Cheboygan County Fairgrounds Supervisor and Cheboygan County Recycling Department Manager Dan O'Henley said there isn't anyone to reach out to, to try to get someone to work. There are several factors, he said, that could potentially be causing the lack of available labor — including the wages being paid for the position.

"So, nobody's going to come work, do construction or do manual labor for that money, when they can go somewhere else for a lot more," O'Henley said. "There's just nobody. I don't have the clear answer as to why it is."

O'Henley has had to fill in and drive trucks for the recycling program because he only has one part-time truck driver. He also has to oversee operations at the fairgrounds. Meanwhile, maintenance personnel from the county have been trying to help pick up the slack — but they have other responsibilities, too.

"There's just no help," O'Henley said. "So, it's tough, it's a tough time for everybody. Nobody answers the ad. Now, when is that going to change? I don't know what's going to change it. It's just tough.

"I don't know how other people are doing it in other businesses. How are these people driving to work with gas at $5 or $6 a gallon? I don't know. I don't have any of the answers."

The labor shortage could also affect the annual county fair.

"It's a very interesting time," O'Henley said. "It almost leaves you speechless, because you think, well, you could do this, or you could do that, and none of that works."

O'Henley doesn't have the solution.

"I don't see what the fix is," he said. "We're trying to deal with it just like everyone else."

Bartender Megan O’Connor pours a drink at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille in Gainesville.

Adapting to change

Katelyn Shawn has been the manager of Wicked Sister, a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, since 2016.

Since the pandemic began and the bar had to find new ways to operate, she's been struggling to hire full-time employees.

“One thing that we tried to do throughout COVID was we didn't want to just close down and leave everybody without a job or without money to pay bills and rent, but we stayed open,” Shawn said. “We just did delivery and takeout.

"We rebranded ourselves because of COVID, so we still have the opportunity to allow every employee the opportunity to make money.”

Shawn didn't have to fire anyone, but that doesn't mean she didn't lose workers. Students living at LSSU moved home to take online classes. Other workers had to leave to care for sick family members, or to spend time with their children.

“And then they ended up getting a different job after things opened back up," Shawn said. "So, we've seen a few different reasons for losing people, and we've hired some people on too, but we have to keep adjusting our menu and adjusting our workload based on the crew that we have.”

It isn’t just bars and restaurants that are feeling the pain of not being able to find workers — many small businesses in town are also looking to hire.

“I have friends that work in other small businesses and they say it's so hard to get people in and get people trained. There are a lot of people that have no experience but it’s hard to find people that are willing to learn that don’t just say, ‘Well, I could go to McDonald's and make more money.'

"A lot of people are seeing corporate chains that are offering a bigger wage and it's hard for a small local business to compete with that.”

— Contact reporters Cassandra Lybrink, Tess Ware, Kortny Hahn and Brendan Wiesner at newsroom@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Staffing shortages leave Michigan employers feeling helpless