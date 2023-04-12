Michigan family's boy-only births streak dating to 1880s finally broken by baby girl

HOLLAND, Mich. — The last time a girl was born into the Clark family of Western Michigan was in 1885.

Audrey Marie Clark has made headlines in publications worldwide since her birth on St. Patrick’s Day.

Why? Because Audrey is the first girl born to the Clark family in more than 130 years, breaking a streak — which appears to be a statistical anomaly — according to her family, which apparently has been keeping track.

Carolyn and Andrew Clark with their son, Cameron, and daughter, Audrey Marie. Audrey is the first girl born into Clark's family in roughly 100 years.

"We had no idea the news was going to blow up the way it has," Carolyn Clark, Audrey's 36-year-old mom, told the Detroit Free Press, part of USA TODAY Network. "This past week has been a whirlwind with all the press and people contacting us for interviews."

Clark of Caledonia, a small village near Grand Rapids, said the media blitz started out as a "feel-good story" with the local TV station, but it snowballed into a segment on ABC, "Good Morning America" and then into reports on radio shows, websites, and newspapers worldwide.

Clark said she met her husband, Andrew, at a family resort in Muskegon years ago. Of course, their first child was a boy, Cameron, who is now 4.

So when Audrey was born, weighing in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, it was an especially happy surprise.

What are the odds?

Statistically, according to the World Health Organization, in most countries, the gender birth ratio tends to slightly favor boys: about 105 males per 100 female births, although — in theory — the sex ratio at conception is equal. It turns out female mortality is slightly higher.

But the odds are slim that there would be no female births over several generations.

"When we decided to start growing our family, I just was like, 'I'm going to try for it,' " Carolyn Clark told Grand Rapids station WZZM-TV, noting that the male-only streak went all the way back to her husband's great, great grandfather. But, she said: "I want the girl."

And now, Clark said, she has one — along with a closet full of pink baby clothes.

