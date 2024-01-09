Michigan fans gather to watch title game

TechCrunch

Kia is following up a strong year for its passenger EVs by sharing what it wants to do for businesses looking to go electric. The Korean automaker just unveiled at CES 2024 a forthcoming lineup of electric vans, trucks, ride-hailing and last-mile delivery vehicles all set to be built on a new modular platform. The company announced during the Monday press conference that is has formed a global partnership with Uber, according to Pierre-Martin Bos, vice president of Kia's new so-called PVB business division.