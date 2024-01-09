Michigan fans gather to watch title game
From the very first touchdown, it was clear why Michigan students came back early from break as the Wolverines took on the Washington Huskies Monday night.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
