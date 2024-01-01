Michigan firefighter hospitalized after barn fire triggers explosion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan firefighter was hospitalized after he was caught in an explosion while fighting a barn fire.

The Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department released a statement on Facebook detailing the incident. It happened early Saturday morning in Antioch Township, about 15 miles northwest of Cadillac.

The pole barn was already engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived, setting up to protect other nearby buildings from catching fire. Minutes later, there was a large explosion.

“Shortly thereafter a Mayday call went out for a firefighter down and extra resources were quickly brought in to help with the situation,” Chief Jason Nelson stated. “Several other firefighters were shaken to their core and rendered care to their fallen brother.”

The injured firefighter was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment and was last listed in stable condition. Chief Nelson says he is praying for a full recovery and thanked neighboring agencies for jumping in to help.

The fire was eventually brought under control and extinguished. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire and what caused the explosion.

