Michigan firefighters crawl on ice to rescue stranded deer

X CEO Linda Yaccarino is publicly backing Elon Musk after he explicitly said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers leaving X during an onstage interview yesterday at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk, who in recent days has endorsed antisemitic content on the platform alongside other conspiracy theories, like the debunked Pizzagate, has threatened lawsuits against Media Matters, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League, claiming their reports are scaring advertisers off the platform. In yesterday's interview, Musk offered an apology for his recent actions, saying he "handed a loaded gun to those who hate me," and that he was "quite sorry."