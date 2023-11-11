Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for remainder of season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the undefeated Michigan football team, was suspended by the Big 10 Friday for the remainder of the season over allegations that one of the team's staff members ran a scouting operation to steal opponents' play-calling signals. Harbaugh will still be allowed to participate in team activities during the week, but cannot be on the sidelines during games. Errol Barnett reports.