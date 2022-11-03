Michigan fugitive gets life for local bank robberies

Nov. 3—A 40-year-old Michigan man has received a life sentence for robbing two local financial institutions at gunpoint within an hour on a January day in 2020.

Allen Parker will not be eligible for parole for 30 years, according to the sentence handed down Friday in Glynn County Superior Court by Judge Roger B. Lane.

Parker was already a fugitive on the run from Michigan authorities when he entered 1st Franklin Financial loan institution at 95 Altama Connector in Glynn County at around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Parker pulled a handgun, robbed two employees and left the institution in the Glynn Place Market with $500 cash, according to Glynn County police.

At 11:15 a.m. on the same day, Parker held up the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave. in Brunswick, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash, Brunswick police said. He was last seen walking down Tara Lane into the Magnolia Park subdivision behind the credit union.

Brunswick and county police investigated the armed robberies jointly.

Detroit police were seeking Parker at the time for shooting a woman in the stomach in November 2019, an incident that included charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

After shooting the woman in Detroit, police said Parker drifted south.

Authorities determined Parker circulated undetected among homeless populations and took refuge with unsuspecting women he had met through social media dating sites, eventually popping up in Glynn County.

The investigation expanded further when local police reached out to Fulton County authorities and to the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Parker was armed when authorities nabbed him in March 2020 in the Atlanta area.

Parker was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Parker pleaded guilty to all three counts in May, but his defense attorney requested and was granted a five-month deferred sentencing. Such deferrals are often sought by attorneys to prepare sentencing considerations to present to the judge.

Parker's life sentences on all three armed robbery charges will run concurrently with no chance of parole for 30 years.