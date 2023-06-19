Michigan gas prices fall 7 cents in summer fluctuation — but some fear recession looming

Michigan gas prices dropped an average of 7 cents a gallon Monday to $3.58 for regular unleaded, that's still 3 cents morethan this time last month, but still $1.60 less than this time last year. It's no doubt summer price fluctuation.

But some think a recession may be looming.

It’s difficult to read the tea leaves on this because gas prices go up and go down all the time.

The week before, gas prices increased, on average, 12 cents in Michigan, and this week they went down 7, according to AAA. But oil prices also are down, with West Texas Intermediate settling at $68.27 a barrel as a result of speculation that the Fed could resume interest rate hikes, which tip the economy toward a recession.

And that could could mean oil prices will fall, and gas prices with them.

Of course, that's just speculation. Gas prices tend to go down in an economic downturn, and while that might seem like good news, the benefit of easing gas prices often doesn't outweigh the overall downside of an economic downturn.

Gas prices to fluctuate

Michiganders are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that's $25 less than last June.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for the auto club. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."

Gas demand decreased slightly from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels to 220.9 million barrels. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has led to lower pump prices.

Prices across Michigan

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price also decreased, it's now $3.64 per gallon, 3 cents less than last week.

Around the state:

The most expensive gas price averages: Marquette, $3.67; metro Detroit, $3.64 and Ann Arbor, $3.62.

The least expensive: Flint, $3.51; Saginaw, $3.52 and Benton Harbor, $3.52.

