Michigan gas prices fall below $3 per gallon, a new 2023 low as holiday travel looms

Michigan average gas prices, which are now below $3 a gallon, are at a new 2023 low, as millions of state residents prepare for Christmas and one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

"Motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for the auto club. "If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season."

Filling an average 15-gallon gas tank will cost about $44.

Monday, the average price at the pump is 15 cents less than it was a weeks ago, with drivers paying an average of $2.96 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That’s 35 cents less that what prices were a month ago; 12 cents less than a year ago.

Air travel is expected to break a new record of 7.5 million passengers from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, according to forecasts from AAA.

More than 3.3 million Michigan residents plan drive to their holiday destinations, AAA said, making road travel to be the second highest on record after 2019.

At the same time, some travel experts are warning that air travel could be a problem, noting that last year millions of customers were stranded as airlines cancelled thousands of flights.

As for gas prices, compared to last week, metro Detroit’s average daily price also decreased. Metro Detroit’s average is a penny more than the state average, $2.97 a gallon, and about 12 cents less than last week’s average.

Elsewhere in the state:

The most expensive: Marquette, $3.18; Jackson, $3.11 and Ann Arbor, $3.04.

The least expensive: Traverse City, $2.87; Benton Harbor, $2.88 and Flint, $2.89.

Gas demand increased from 8.47 to 8.86 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly to 224 million barrels. Usually, higher demand would push pump prices higher, but lower oil prices have pushed prices lower.

Last week, West Texas Intermediate — a light, sweet crude oil — increased by 86 cents to settle at $69.47.

Oil prices went up after the Federal Reserve announced that it plans to hold interest rates steady through the end of the year and potentially reduce rates up to three times in 2024.

