Michigan gas prices fall to new low for 2023 and could go even lower

Michigan’s average gas prices fell Monday to a new low, with drivers paying $3.16 a gallon for regular unleaded — and, some speculate, they could go even lower heading into the Christmas season.

"After the Thanksgiving holiday, Michigan drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices all year as the state average sets a new 2023-low," said Howard Hughey, AAA’s public affairs director for Michigan. "If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, this downward trend could continue through the week."

The price, AAA said, is down 11 cents from a week ago and 20 cents from a week ago.

Compared to last week, metro Detroit’s average also decreased, hitting an average of $3.22 a gallon, down about 9 cents from a week ago.

Throughout Michigan, the most expensive averages are in Marquette, $3.31 a gallon; Jackson, $3.28, and Ann Arbor, $3.23. The least expensive are in Grand Rapids, $3.08; Benton Harbor, $3.10, and Flint, $3.14.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices continue to fall, and could go even lower