Michigan gas prices hit high mark for 2023; 2 states now $5 or more a gallon

Michigan's average gasoline price set a new high for 2023 on Monday, hitting $3.76 a gallon for regular unleaded, an increase of 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching the highest prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for the Auto Club. "Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases."

Contributors to the rising price of gas, the Associated Press reported, include the national heat wave, the price of oil and falling oil production, and a damaging hurricane, as the season is about to peak, which could push prices higher if weather takes out oil production and refineries.

Some of the steepest jumps have been in Midwestern states, while in Washington state and California, prices have reached an average of $5 and $5.07 a gallon. The least expensive gas is in Mississippi, where the average price is $3.33 a gallon.

Gas demand, price of oil

In Michigan, gas prices are 26 cents more than a month ago, but 30 cents less than than last year.

Gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 million to 8.84 million barrels a day, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate, a light crude oil and a global oil benchmarks, decreased by $1.88 to settle at $79.49.

Fuel standards: Feds want cars to get 58 mpg by 2032

Prices across Michigan

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased, also reaching $3.76 per gallon, also a new 2023-high.

The most expensive gas price averages

Ann Arbor: $3.82

Marquette: $3.78

Benton Harbor: $3.78

The least expensive gas price averages

Flint: $3.73

Grand Rapids: $3.75

Metro Detroit: $3.76

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices increase to highest in 2023