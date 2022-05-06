Michigan gas prices hit new high for year, jump 27 cents within days

Michigan gas prices reached a new 2022 record Friday of $4.31 a gallon.

This week alone, unleaded gasoline prices in the state increased, going from $4.04 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA Auto Club, which tracks prices at stations in the state and throughout the nation.

The average price even surpassed the national average of $4.28 a gallon.

"Tight gasoline stocks along with volatility in the crude oil market has pushed Michigan gas prices above $4 a gallon for the first time in almost three weeks," Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, said. "Pump prices will likely continue to face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel."

Metro Detroit’s average is $4.26, one cent below the region’s all-time record.

Crude prices rose, AAA said, after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, while refined product imports would be prohibited by year-end.

It’s unclear whether the plan will be approved.

Read more:

Cranbrook buys 13-acre campus of shuttered women's assisted living center

It's halfway to Halloween and you can celebrate Friday the 13th

Michigan is among the states with the largest increase in prices over the last week.

In addition to Michigan, 10 areas had the largest increases in their averages: Ohio, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, West Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina and Vermont.

In March, gas prices hit $4 a gallon in metro Detroit and soared even higher in the Upper Peninsula, surging an average of more than 40 cents in Michigan in a week and setting a new high for the calendar year.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia was mostly to blame then, as it continued to bring uncertainty to the market. Inflation also pushed prices upward as the world uses more oil, and on top of that, oil production globally has tightened.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices hit new record $4.31, but could continue to climb