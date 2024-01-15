Michigan gas prices see first increase of 2024, edge near $3 a gallon

It’s costing more than it did a week ago for Michigan motorists to fill their gas tanks.

Prices for unleaded gas edged up 15 cents a gallon from this time last week but are still under $3 a gallon — barely. Drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 for regular unleaded, according to AAA.

"Michigan drivers are seeing the first gas price increases in 2024," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand continues to increase, alongside fluctuating crude oil prices, Michigan motorists could see pump prices rise further."

It’s costing Michigan drivers an average of $44 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with gas. That average is down $14 from 2023’s high in August, according to a release from AAA.

The current gas price per gallon is six cents less than the same time last month. And it’s 34 cents less than this time last year, AAA said.

In metro Detroit, average daily gas prices also rose, with drivers paying $2.97 per gallon, 9 cents more than last week. That price per gallon is still 37 cents less than what metro Detroit drivers were paying at the same time last year.

The daily demand for gas increased slightly from 7.95 to 8.33 million barrels a day, according to Energy Information Administration data. Total domestic gasoline stocks, according to the new EIA data, showed a significant increase by 8 million barrels, to 245 million.

“Rising stocks signal that demand could be softening, helping to push prices down as the nation settles into winter,” according to AAA.

West Texas Intermediate oil, a market benchmark, decreased by 87 cents a barrel to $71.37.

Most expensive gas price averages

Jackson: $2.99

Ann Arbor: $2.98

Metro Detroit: $2.97

Least expensive gas price averages

Traverse City: $2.93

Benton Harbor: $2.94

Grand Rapids: $2.94

Drivers can find daily national, state, and metro gas price averages gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA offers these tips to save on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

