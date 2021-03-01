Michigan GOP Calls for Investigation into Whitmer’s COVID Nursing Home Policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan Republicans are calling for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that forced long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus-positive patients.

In letters to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson last week, state Senator Jim Runestad claims that there is “no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by this policy” due to “reporting failures.”

“Gov. Whitmer’s administration has been questioned repeatedly about unintended consequences of her policies and discrepancies in the reported numbers of cases and deaths in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Runestad writes in the letters obtained by National Review. “It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved.”

He adds that “questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters.”

Runestad writes that there has been no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place.

Moving residents around the state between facilities and hospitals may have significantly increased exposure of nursing home residents to the virus, while simultaneously shielding the toll.”

When Runestad and seven other GOP state senators contacted nursing homes in their districts they found discrepancies in how cases were being reported, according to the letter.

While some nursing homes are reporting a positive test in their numbers when a patient is transferred to a hospital and receives a positive test result there, others are not.

“The executive orders have only required long-term care facilities to report when they have a resident who had a positive test at their facility, but not when a patient who was transferred tests positive,” the letter says. “Additionally, there may be similar discrepancies in how these deaths are reported after transfer.”

In Michigan 15,273 people have died of the virus — 5,515 of whom were residents at long-term care facilities. Another 79 were employees at those facilities.

The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Justice announced in August that it is seeking data from Michigan’s governor and three other governors “who issued orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.”

When Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, the state health and human services director sent a letter in lieu of in-person testimony.

“Basically what it said was, ‘We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we’re collecting everything like we are supposed to,” Johnson said, according to FOX2 Detroit. “But they didn’t actually share the data with us.”

Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, called the Whitmer administration’s “lack of transparency unacceptable,” and said the lockdown orders and nursing home policies “have led to additional suffering that could have been avoided.”

“The people of Michigan deserve a full investigation into these matters,” Goodman told National Review.

The letter comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls for an investigation into his administration’s coverup of its dismal handling of nursing home coronavirus deaths.

Last month, a top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Duckworth calls on Biden to release intel on alleged Russian bounties in Afghanistan

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) sent a letter on Monday calling on President Biden's director of national intelligence to declassify and release intelligence on an alleged Russian campaign to pay bounties to the Taliban to target U.S. troops, Politico reports. Why it matters: Biden's campaign called Donald Trump's response to the controversy last year "absolutely despicable," after the former president initially called reports on the alleged bounties a "hoax" and told "Axios on HBO" that he did not raise the issue in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "I urge you to take action where the prior administration failed," Duckworth, a veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in her March 1 letter to DNI Avril Haines.In the letter, Duckworth applauded Biden "for tasking Haines with reviewing alleged Russian activity, including the bounties program," Politico's Lara Seligman reports. Duckworth called on the DNI to prepare an unclassified assessment "that will provide urgently needed transparency on this grave matter" after a review is finished.The big picture: President Biden held his first call with Putin on Jan. 26 and pressed the Russian leader on the alleged bounties, according to a White House readout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Supreme Court to examine Puerto Rico's exclusion from benefits program

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide the legality of a decades-old congressional decision to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people. The justices took up a U.S. government appeal originally filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that found the exclusion unlawful. Many Puerto Ricans have long complained that the Caribbean island's residents are treated worse than other Americans despite being U.S. citizens.

  • White House advisor Cedric Richmond says Biden wants to tackle racial barriers as Congress considers studying reparations

    "We have to start breaking down barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans who were enslaved," Richmond said.

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sees a way Republicans can win back the House, Senate, and White House: Ditch former President Donald Trump. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Cassidy warned his party that if it does not shift its focus to the issues, GOP candidates will lose in upcoming elections. "Political campaigns are about winning," Cassidy said. "Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that's clearly not happened over the last four years." Cassidy — one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — does not think Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. He said Republicans need to connect with voters on "those issues that are important to the American people" if they want to win the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, not worry about "putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that's kind of clear from the last election." More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throat5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • As governor cherry-picked data, the pandemic took a toll on Florida sunshine laws

    As Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to give his third State of the State speech on Tuesday when lawmakers convene for their annual 60-day session, many open government advocates say the state of Florida’s sunshine laws are darker this year because of the governor’s selective release of information.

  • GOP Rep. Gosar skipped the House stimulus bill vote to attend a white nationalist event in Florida

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

  • Trump rants in CPAC speech that women's sports 'will die' if trans athletes are allowed to compete

    "Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women sports," Trump said.

  • RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says despite GOP divisions over Trump impeachment, the party 'overwhelmingly' agrees on most issues

    Ronna McDaniel told CBS that GOP voters would determine the fate of Trump's influence in the party, but party voters still supported his agenda.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

    The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leadersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • WaPo publisher: Biden set to give Saudi crown prince "one free murder" pass on Khashoggi

    Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday accused President Biden of giving Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "'one free murder' pass" after U.S. intelligence confirmed that he personally approved the killing of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Why it matters: Biden has faced criticisms that the U.S. response to the finding — which includes sanctions on entities implicated in the murder but not on Bin Salman directly — does not square with his campaign pledge to make the Saudi regime “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sanctions fall "far short of honoring" Biden's promise, Ryan wrote in a Post op-ed out Monday."American voters took Biden at his word that he would reestablish the United States as a champion of human rights and not allow exceptions based on personal relationships or strategic needs of the moment."Background: Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017. He fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.His grisly murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage.What he's saying: Ryan called on further action from the Biden administration to "show the world that there is stability and continuity in upholding our enduring principles." "We should not make exceptions to favor one brutal dictator over another based on favors they do for us or fears that they might not always respond as we would like them to," Ryan wrote. "How can we be a credible champion of human rights when we demand accountability in one country and are willing to look the other way in another?"The bottom line: Ryan writes: "There is no legal, moral or logical reason to apply sanctions to the lower-level players in this conspiracy, who were following orders, while letting the criminal mastermind get away without consequence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Column: I've reported 11 presidential races. Now, I'm a columnist focusing on politics in California and the West

    Mark Barabak will look at personalities, issues and political trends on the country's leading edge.

  • Trump's supporters boo Mitch McConnell despite his saying he'd 'absolutely' support the former president in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump took credit for Mitch McConnell's reelection but prompted a round of jeers and boos from his supporters.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • Koo, the 'free expression' social media app, is the Indian government's latest weapon in its standoff with Twitter

    Koo, the 10-month-old app, surged after Modi's government effectively endorsed it while it grappled with Twitter for not censoring accounts

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Jim Jordan: Not sure GOP can work with 'radically left' Dems, pans 'Lincoln Project' folks who oppose Trump

    Jordan spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of his CPAC speech Sunday.

  • Minneapolis approved funding to hire social media influencers to spread information about ex cop Derek Chauvin's trial

    Minneapolis is hiring social media influencers to spread information about the trial of the cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck.