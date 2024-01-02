Michigan GOP committee plans meeting to remove Kristina Karamo. She says it's illegal.

LANSING — Members of the Michigan Republican Party's state committee have scheduled a special meeting Saturday to consider the removal of Kristina Karamo, though the embattled state party chair said Tuesday the meeting has not been lawfully scheduled.

A 75% vote of the state committee, which has a little over 100 members, is required to remove Karamo as chair, under Michigan Republican Party bylaws. But another agenda item would reduce that threshold to a two-thirds vote. Amending party bylaws also requires a two-thirds vote of the committee.

Karamo, who like her most vocal internal party critics is a strong backer of former President Donald Trump, has been under fire for financial and organizational disarray in the state party, allegations of autocratic rule and a lack of transparency, and alleged interference with county party business.

Kristina Karamo, the chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party inside a Macomb County Republican office at a strip mall in Clinton Township on April 11, 2023.

The 2022 state GOP candidate for secretary of state was elected chair of the state party last February. If opponents successfully remove her at a meeting in Commerce Township this Saturday, she will have served for less than one year of her two-year term.

In signs of diminishing support, state GOP co-chair Melinda Pego recently joined calls for a vote in removing Karamo and eight of the 13 district chairs signed a letter calling for Karamo's removal.

"You were chosen as chairwoman because the majority of the Republican delegates strongly respected your commitment to a new era of transparency, honesty and meaningful involvement on the part of the State Committee," said the letter from district chairs. "Regrettably, these policies no longer seem to be a priority in your administration and the Party’s financial stability is quickly deteriorating."

Karamo said in a Tuesday text to the Free Press the Saturday meeting has not been called in accordance with party bylaws. The next lawful meeting of the state committee is Jan. 13, Karamo said.

Those who called the meeting "have zero legal authority to conduct business regarding the Michigan Republican Party or its State Committee," Karamo said in the text.

It's not clear who would replace Karamo if she is removed. Under party bylaws, Pego would become chair at least temporarily.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MIGOP dissidents schedule Saturday meeting to remove Kristina Karamo