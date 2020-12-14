Michigan GOP lawmaker punished for not denouncing violence

DAVID EGGERT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker was disciplined Monday for not denouncing potential violence at the Michigan Capitol before Democratic presidential electors met to vote for Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in the swing state.

State Rep. Gary Eisen, of St. Clair Township, told WPHM-AM that he planned to help with an unspecified “Hail Mary” GOP plan to challenge the election, conceding that the “uncharted” action likely would not change the result. Asked if he could guarantee people's safety, he said “no.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, removed Eisen from committees in the closing days of the two-year session. In a statement, they said threats or suggestions of violence in politics are never acceptable, including “when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better.”

The 16 electors later cast their votes for Biden during a meeting also attended by top state Democrats such as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Capitol was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions because neither the House nor Senate were in session, though some Republicans, including Eisen, were critical of the closure on the day of the Electoral College meeting. Legislative offices in the Statehouse and nearby buildings also were closed due to “credible threats of violence,” a Senate spokeswoman said.

Eisen was among 15 Republican legislators and four GOP congressmen in Michigan who signed onto a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to set aside votes in four states due to baseless claims of widespread fraud, including in Michigan. The court dismissed the case.

Michigan's Republican legislative leaders have said the Legislature followed state law in not overturning Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the state — a margin of 2.8 percentage points.

Eisen, a first-term legislator, issued a statement saying he regretted “confusion” over his remarks and no longer planned to go to the Capitol with a group that supports an alternative slate of would-be GOP electors. They were turned away from entering the Statehouse later Monday.

“I wanted to attend today’s event to help prevent violence, not promote it,” he said. “My comments were meant to reflect that while our group intends to be peaceful, I did not feel I could speak for other groups. Apparently some people are making credible threats of violence today, and I am glad local law enforcement is on the scene preventing any such action and keeping everyone safe.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, said the Legislature chose decades ago to award electors to the winner of the popular vote and the Supreme Court has ruled that the right cannot be infringed on retroactively.

It was the second time in less than a week that House leaders punished a member. Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson, of Detroit, lost her committee spots because she took to social media to warn “Trumpers,” after saying she received at least one racist threat that she should be lynched following a hearing in which Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani falsely alleged that there had been mass fraud in Detroit.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up' Tom Cruise angrily rants on Mission: Impossible set over COVID-19 rule violation: 'If I see it again, you're f---ing gone!'

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • EU to bring forward vaccine approval amid growing anger in Germany

    The European Union is to bring forward its meeting to approve the coronavirus vaccine to next week amid public anger in Germany over the delay. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the move on Tuesday as Angela Merkel’s government faced a growing backlash over its insistence on waiting for EU approval. A leading German economist warned the delay could cost thousands of lives, and the country’s highest-selling newspaper asked “Why the hell don’t we start vaccinating and saving lives?” A full week after vaccinations began in the UK, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is still waiting for approval in the country where it was developed, because Mrs Merkel’s government refuses to issue an urgent fast-track approval. “We are not making an urgent approval, but a proper approval,” Jens Spahn, the German health minister, told a press conference. “We said from the start that we would do it on a European and not a national basis. ‘We’ is stronger than ‘me’.”

  • Exclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

    As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery. Someone was stealing footage from their own security cameras. Acting on a tip from Japanese cyber researchers, the African Union's (AU) technology staffers discovered that a group of suspected Chinese hackers had rigged a cluster of servers in the basement of an administrative annex to quietly siphon surveillance videos from across the AU's sprawling campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

  • Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Cocaine laden ghost boat washes up on remote Pacific island

    Globally, cocaine manufacturing doubled in four years between 2014 and 2018

  • Ex-Houston cop hired by GOP megadonor arrested for aggravated assault while hunting fake ballots

    Police in Houston arrested a former Houston Police captain on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running an appliance repair truck off the road and holding its driver at gunpoint in a failed bid to find fake ballots. The former cop, Mark Aguirre, had been hired by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group led by Republican megadonor Steven Hotze, to find evidence of the widespread voter fraud conservatives baselessly believed was being carried out in Harris County, The Texas Tribune reports."We are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened." The assault charges carry up to 20 years in jailAguirre told authorities he had been tailing the air conditioner repair technician for four days, aided by two other people, before forcing him off the road Oct. 19. He said he believed the technician was behind a huge voter fraud scheme and was carrying some of the 750,000 fake ballots Aguirre believed were in his possession. "There were no ballots in the truck," the Harris County district attorney's office said. "It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools." One of the people accompanying Aguirre allegedly stole the technician's van after Aguirre forced him to the ground at gunpoint, abandoning the vehicle a few blocks away.A lawyer for Hotze told the Tribune that the Liberty Center had hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate voter fraud ahead of the election, but said Hotze "did not direct or lead any of the investigations." The Houston Police Department fired Aguirre in 2003 after a controversial raid at a Kmart parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reports. CNN's John Avlon compared Aguirre's actions to the "Pizzagate" debacle.> Former Houston police captain charged with pointing gun at air-conditioner repairman, believing he was a voter fraud 'mastermind'. @JohnAvlon pic.twitter.com/MrTqfttGqY> > — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) December 16, 2020Hotze was one of the Texas Republicans who unsuccessfully sued to stop Gov. Greg Abbott (R) from extending early voting this year and tried to get 127,000 Harris County ballots thrown out. Earlier this year, the Tribune reports, he called Abbott's chief of staff and urged the governor to shoot and kill people protesting the police killing of George Floyd.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Several senior Republican U.S. senators on Monday acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the country's president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress. As a few of President Donald Trump's most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his Nov. 3 election defeat, a growing number of Republicans appeared ready to defy Trump and recognize Biden as the winner more than a month after the vote.

  • Madison Cawthorn says ‘real Americans’ shouldn’t support Warnock

    A Republican congressman-elect said on Tuesday that Rev. Raphael Warnock was disguising himself as a pastor and that “real Americans” shouldn’t give Warnock their votes. In the interview with Fox News, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina questioned Warnock’s pro-choice stance on abortion, asking how he can even “say he’s a pastor.” Warnock’s views have surprised some due to his role as a Christian pastor, though he says he believes the issue is not a governmental one.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

    The accused gunman, who was unidentified by police, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond.

  • Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats after White House departure

    President Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to do so quietly.

  • Trump Reportedly Weighing Special Prosecutor for Hunter Biden Tax Probe

    President Trump is considering appointing a special counsel to oversee a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.Trump has discussed the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipillone, and others, administration officials and Republicans close to the White House told the AP. The president is reportedly angry that Attorney General William Barr did not reveal the existence of the Hunter Biden tax probe before the 2020 election.Federal authorities are reportedly investigating allegations that Hunter failed to pay $400,000 in taxes on income received as a former board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.In addition to the Hunter Biden investigation, Trump may attempt to appoint a special counsel for claims of widespread election fraud. The president has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election for Joe Biden, however pro-Trump lawyers have declined to present hard evidence to back up the claims.It is unclear whether Trump will succeed in the efforts. Barr announced on Monday that he will resign before Christmas, and the incoming acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, said on Tuesday that he "will continue to focus on the implementation of the Department’s key priorities."Trump and allies including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have alleged that Joe Biden has been influenced by his son's foreign business dealings. The younger Biden has had business interests in Ukraine as well as with a now-defunct Chinese energy conglomerate called CEFC. A report by Senate Republicans in September uncovered financial transactions that appear to be between CEFC and Hunter Biden's law firm.

  • U.S. records deadliest week since pandemic started with 17,000 deaths

    Even as the first Americans were given the newly approved Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, health officials warned that infections will continue to rise in the coming weeks as families gather for the holiday season. More than half of U.S. states have enacted new lockdown restrictions as many hospital intensive care units are nearly full. The number of new COVID-19 cases rose 15% to almost 1.6 million last week, including a backlog of almost 65,000 cases cases reported by Texas.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties, urging people to celebrate at home because of Covid

    Officials say inaugural ‘footprint will be extremely limited’ and the traditional parade ‘reimagined’ due to Covid-19

  • Assassins kill Kabul deputy governor by putting magnetic bomb on his car

    Assassins killed the deputy governor of the Afghan capital by putting a magnetic bomb on his armoured car as he drove to work. Mahboobullah Mohebi was killed alongside his secretary in the latest in a wave of killings targeting politicians, civil servants, journalists and activists. Elsewhere a deputy provincial council member was also killed hours earlier by a similar attack in the remote Western province of Ghor. Neither attack was claimed, but government officials blame the Taliban for the wave of assassinations, saying the insurgents want to sow fear and destabilise the government. Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent months. The use of magnetic, or so-called sticky bombs, has leapt in Afghanistan and in recent weeks Kabul has seen attacks almost every day. The homemade devices are put under vehicles, or sometimes on their roofs. The most sophisticated versions are designed to punch through the protection of an armoured car. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the council overseeing tortuous talks with the Taliban, condemned the attack and said the increase in attacks is a clear enemy of the Afghan peace process. Sima Samar, special presidential envoy and state minister for human rights, tweeted that the "people are tired of terrorist attacks every day". She also urged the Taliban to agree to a "cease-fire to stop the killing and more bloodshed". America's troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban and the tentative start of negotiations between Ashraf Ghani's government and its Taliban foes have failed to stem bloodshed in the country. A ceasefire is top of the government's agenda, but the Taliban's military pressure is their biggest bargaining tool and the militants have refused to reduce attacks. Scores of civilians and government forces are being killed each week in continued clashes. Talks between the two sides on Tuesday halted for a 20-day break, after months trying to hammer out basic ground rules and an agenda for discussions. Separately, the Afghan defense ministry said the army had repelled a Taliban attack in the district of Arghandab, outside Kandahar, where the insurgents are waging a multi-pronged offensive.