Michigan GOP leader says Gov. Whitmer and other Democratic women are ‘witches’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stunson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other Democrat office holders were referred to as “witches” by the state’s Republican leader.

Ron Weiser, the Michigan Republican Party Chairman, also made a reference to “assassination” during a discussion in front of a Republican club, shown in a video published by the Detroit News.

His “witches” comment came after he was asked what the party can do to remove U.S. Reps Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Weiser responded by saying he is “focused on the three witches,” presumably Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel. All three are up for re-election in 2022.

“Our job is now to soften up those three witches and make sure that we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake,” Weiser also said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Nessel joked about Weiser’s quip in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

“Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature?” Nessel tweeted. “Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Benson also responded by posting an image from the movie “Wizard of Oz,” showing Glinda the Good Witch.

As the conversation at the Republican event continued, another person in the crowd asked Weiser about the “witches in our own party.”

“Other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting out, OK?” Weiser said. “You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That’s how you beat people.”

Upton and Meijer were among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. They have been met with disdain from members of their party and some counties have voted to censure them, which is a symbolic gesture, the Detroit News reported.

Whitmer has been scrutinized during the COVID-19 pandemic and a militia group had plans to kidnap her before their arrests in October, McClatchy News reported.

Whitmer’s press secretary, Bobby Leddy, said in a statement that Weiser’s “rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous.”

“We saw this firsthand when Republican legislators met with the very militias that tried to kidnap and kill the governor, and when Republican party leaders helped organize the January 6th protest at the U.S. Capitol building,” Leddy told the Detroit Free Press.

Televised executions were part of the plot to kidnap Michigan governor, officials say

Supporters rally behind jailed bistro owner accused of defying COVID rules in Michigan

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats want Biden to restore Obama-era climate change policy

    Some Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing President Biden to re-instate Obama-era carbon emissions and mileage rules for passenger cars — and then go much further.Driving the news: 10 Senate Democrats and dozens of House Democrats, in letters yesterday, call for standards through 2025 that at least match prior rules weakened under President Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letters also urge Biden to set a "more ambitious long-term standard" that will drive down emissions and spur the adoption of electric cars.And they call for setting a date that ends sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, citing 2035 targets in California and Massachusetts.Why it matters: It shows pressure on Biden to aggressively use existing powers — even as the White House is gearing up to float big new legislative spending proposals.Signers of the letter, led by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, include Sens. Richard Durbin, who is the chamber's number two Democrat, and high-profile progressive Elizabeth Warren. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michigan GOP chair seen on video calling female leaders "witches"

    He referred to the state's female governor, attorney general and secretary of state as "the three witches"

  • Impeachment probe to examine COVID tests for Cuomo relatives

    The impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expanding to examine whether the governor unlawfully used his office to provide his family members with special access to scarce coronavirus tests a year ago, a state lawmaker said Thursday. The office of Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo's fellow Democrat, issued a statement earlier Thursday urging New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics to investigate the alleged preferential testing after reports were published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post. “The recent reports alleging there was preferential treatment given for COVID-19 testing are troubling,” the statement read.

  • This gorgeous M&S floral blouse is selling out super fast

    Here's why we're adding it to our spring wardrobe post haste.

  • EU Cautiously Backs Vaccine Curbs That Invite Retaliation

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders gave their guarded support to a plan to restrict vaccine exports after it emerged the bloc sent more shots to the rest of the world than it has given to its own people.As the region’s bumbling vaccine program continues to turn up the pressure on governments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the case for a new, tougher mechanism to secure vaccine supplies pointing to the 77 million shots that companies have shipped out of the bloc, compared with the 62 million that have been administered to EU citizens.The strong-arm tactics, however, risk retaliatory measures that could jeopardize the supply of ingredients and equipment for vaccine plants in Europe - not to mention set back the global effort to contain the coronavirus.“There was a broad sense of agreement that if it needs to be used, and of course we hope it will not be used, broader consequences should be taken into account,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters following an online summit. “Global supply and production chains need to remain intact.”With Europe in the grip of a third wave of infections, the EU and its 27 governments show little sign of being able to boost confidence in their vaccine strategy. The bloc already lags behind the U.S and the U.K in its inoculation rollout, and governments across the continent have announced extensions or tightening of lockdowns as the health situation deteriorates.The global fight for vaccine supplies extended to India. The world’s biggest vaccine exporter has slowed shipments of coronavirus shots to other countries as it expands domestic inoculations. Like in Europe, Indian infections have jumped rapidly over the last month.The worsening outbreak in the EU will likely prompt Germany to classify neighboring France as a high-incidence virus area, which would trigger a negative Covid-19 test requirement for anyone entering from the country. Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested late Thursday that the move is imminent, but said “that doesn’t mean, for example, that there will be border controls.”In the EU’s hard-line on vaccine exports, Von der Leyen sought to shift blame back to manufacturers, singling out AstraZeneca Plc for failing to deliver tens of millions of doses it promised for the first quarter. The commission chief said the company needs to meet its commitments to the EU before it will be allowed to export doses elsewhere.“We could have been much faster if all pharmaceutical companies had fulfilled their contracts,” she told reporters after the meeting. “AstraZeneca has committed to a lower number of doses than was contracted.”Europe has again become a global epicenter of the crisis. More than 25 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and nearly 600,000 people have died from the disease, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.The export-ban plan had met with a cool response from some governments before the talks and while leaders made no attempt to reverse it during the teleconference summit, Merkel was among those suggesting their reluctance to actually wield the new tool.“We’ve agreed with the commission that if companies don’t fulfill their contracts, export restrictions will of course be more likely than when companies do fulfill their contracts with the EU,” the German leader said.The U.K. has been the biggest beneficiary of EU-based vaccine production, purchasing 21 million doses, an EU official said. That accounts for about two-thirds of all the shots administered in the U.K. and makes the British program most exposed to a tougher stance in Brussels.The two sides have been bickering for weeks over supplies and engaged in talks earlier in the week. On Wednesday, they issued a joint statement, saying they were working on ways “to create a win-win situation.”“Europe isn’t a selfish continent,” contrary to what “I read in the press across the Channel,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a dig at the British media.The EU’s underwhelming roll-out has also sparked tensions between the 27 leaders, who spent much of Thursday’s call arguing over how to redistribute a batch of Pfizer Inc. shots that was delivered earlier than originally scheduled.A group of countries led by Austria that had opted out of some Pfizer purchases and based their strategy on Astra’s vaccines are now demanding a bigger chunk from the accelerated batch to make up for the shortfall.“We hope that the blocking of vaccine exports won’t be needed,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters. “But it’s good to have the mechanism in place as a safety measure, just in case.”(Updates with German, Indian details, virus map)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Badge of honour' - China sanctions UK politicians for Xinjiang 'lies'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China imposed sanctions on nine Britons including lawmakers in the governing Conservative party for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, prompting a sharp rebuke from London. Relations between China and the West are souring fast, particularly as Beijing pushes back hard against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

  • Covid vaccine: Social media urged to remove 'disinfo dozen'

    Twelve people who spread the majority of vaccine disinformation should be removed, US lawmaker says.

  • The Incomparable Audrey Hepburn

    When it comes to the leading ladies of the big screen, there are two categories: Audrey Hepburn and everyone else. Elegance, warmth, sly intelligence, patrician manners, and larkish approachability she combined like no other. She was the original People’s Princess. Many actors cite unhappy childhoods, but few triumphed over such dire privation as Audrey Hepburn. As we learn in the lovely documentary Audrey, which is streaming on Netflix, both her diplomat father and her aristocrat mother, who split up when she was six, were Fascists. Daddy left the family in Belgium and returned to his native England to become a Blackshirt; Mummy wrote op-eds praising Herr Hitler. Audrey was ten, in school in England, in 1939 when her father disastrously miscalculated how the war would play out and sent her back to the Continent. He wouldn’t see her again for 25 years, when as a world-famous celebrity she tracked him down in Ireland. He received her visit coldly and unapologetically, but she posed with him smiling radiantly as ever. She is smiling in nearly all of her photographs; to please was her way. Hepburn grew up with her stern mother in Holland, where she spent the war years, from age ten to age 15, in a state of hunger. Two uncles were executed for their part in the Resistance. “We had to live in the cellar because parts of our house were being shot away,” she recalled later. Audrey did cabaret work to entertain the Dutch, and carried Resistance messages in her shoes. All she wanted was to be a dancer, and after the war she won a scholarship to study ballet back in England. She was too far behind the other girls, though, and so could never catch up. She segued into acting, taking bit parts in English movies. She was playing an unimportant role in an unimportant film in Paris when Colette, the author of the novel Gigi, spotted her at a hotel. Would Audrey like to go to Broadway to play the title part in the stage version of the story? She would. (This was a straight play; the musical of the same name had not yet been written.) Just six years after she had barely survived a wartime winter eating tulip bulbs, she was a star. After the play closed, William Wyler hired her to star in Roman Holiday, which won her an Oscar at 24, and the screen test that convinced him, as shown in the documentary, is absolutely enchanting. Her “movie debut” was actually her eighth appearance on screen. Movie stars at mid century were very different from actors today: Instead of obsessively trying new looks, new accents, and new personalities in each role, they stuck to what they did best, working diligently to make their off-screen personas live up to the magic they created on-screen. As she was about to start filming Sabrina in 1953, Hepburn made an appointment with Hubert de Givenchy, herself choosing the designer whose dresses would come to be central to her singular appeal. The couturier was annoyed: He had thought he was meeting Katharine Hepburn. The Hepburn-Givenchy partnership across seven films was, like Audrey herself, beyond compare, carrying on through Love in the Afternoon, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Charade, and How to Steal a Million. No other combination of lady and dresses was ever as beguiling. “There’s a purity about his clothes, but always with a sense of humor,” Hepburn is heard saying in Audrey, which was directed by Helena Coan. “Hubert would do something terribly simple but there’ll be just that one little bow or little rose, something that will give it . . . a little fun.” As a family friend remarks in the film, “When an artist meets another artist, the best things come out.” Givenchy even designed Hepburn’s low-key 1969 wedding dress, a piece so unassuming it could have been sold at the Gap. Recalling how she fought a studio chief who, absurdly, thought her performance of “Moon River” should be cut from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Sean Hepburn Ferrer describes his mother as “a lioness.” In Hollywood, he notes correctly, “You have to fight for everything you believe in,” and the toughness she developed as a child served her well in maturity. So did her humility. “She was this really nice lady who came to our house,” recalls Andrew Wald, the son of one of her friends. After 1967’s Wait Until Dark, she decided she missed her son so much that she quit movies, and wasn’t seen on screen again for a decade. “I don’t want to be made to sound virtuous,” she said later, after her second son, Luca, was born. “What made me happier was to stay home with my children. It was not a sacrifice.” Her last important role, in Robin and Marian (1976), in which she appeared middle-aged for the first time, was a heartbreaker about flown youth, and in her very last appearance, in Steven Spielberg’s Always (1989), she was an angel in white. What we all saw is not what she noticed in the mirror, though. In one of the disarmingly frank interviews used as narration in the film (which is occasionally interrupted by unspeakably awful docudrama footage), Hepburn explains: “I’d like to have had smaller feet. I’d have liked to have more figure. I’d have liked to have a smaller nose. I’d like to have been blonde. Oh well. I’d like to have changed everything.” It’s fair to ask (though the film avoids the topic) whether Hepburn’s blade of a build created so much envy in her fans that many fell prey to anorexia and other disorders trying to look the way Holly Golightly looked in Givenchy’s simple, beautiful black shift. On-screen graceful, Hepburn off-screen was fretful, not that she often let it show. She was a heavy smoker who was greatly upset by two divorces and a miscarriage. Her granddaughter reflects, “My dad said about my grandmother that the best kept secret about Audrey was that she was sad. . . . For the woman who was the most loved in the whole world to have such a lack of love was so sad.” In later years she finally found happiness with Dutch actor Robert Wolders, with whom she settled down in a quiet town in Switzerland, though the pair did not marry. She had only two children of her own, so she set out to be a mother to the world, becoming the face of UNICEF and a prodigious fundraiser for it. Some of her last days she spent comforting starving Somalian children in 1992. As with many of her co-stars — notably the lower-class striver Cary Grant and the Park Avenue preppy Humphrey Bogart — her screen image was much the opposite of her biography, which was plagued by loss and suffering and near-starvation. Still, beneath the surface her pictures again and again charted a story that reflected her own dual nature. Roman Holiday, Sabrina, Funny Face, Love in the Afternoon, The Nun’s Story, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Wait Until Dark: Each is a tale of a woman who transforms as dramatically as Audrey herself. There is a through line here of steely feminine will, the haute-couture necessary battle gear when fighting to create one’s ideal self. Dazzling as she appeared, it was grit that made her. “Perhaps the most important thing which I carried through life,” she is heard saying at the end of the film, “is that whatever I’ve suffered has helped me later on.” ﻿

  • Supreme Court makes it easier to sue big companies and police

    The rulings make it easier to sue for alleged vehicle defects in states other than where an auto is made and sold, and for police use of excessive force.

  • How to Take Thousands of Big Steel Boxes Off a Ship in the Suez

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.With every passing day it’s getting more likely that thousands of 40-foot boxes on board the ship blocking the Suez Canal may have to be hauled off.The Ever Given, a 400-meter long container ship with almost $1 billion of cargo on board, jammed itself fast into the banks of the waterway on Tuesday, and estimates for it to be freed have now risen to over a week. Tugboats have so far failed to shift the behemoth and some of the smartest minds in the salvage world are hoping dredging will allow them to move the freighter. It might just take a while.But time is a luxury the ships using the Suez Canal don’t have. The blockage is holding up something like 10% of global trade and a swath of imports that are critical to Europe’s supply chains and industry. Scores of ships have already decided to go the long way around -- passing the southern tip of Africa -- also depriving Egypt of vital revenue. So there’s pressure to get the ship floated and out of the way as soon as possible.If the dredging isn’t working, or if it’s too slow, then one of the first things the ship’s salvors will do to float the boat is to remove its fuel and ballast so that it sits higher in the water.PrecedentsOperations will begin this weekend to remove containers from the grounded ship, said Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team. “We are awaiting the arrival of a crane with which we can lift containers from the ship,” said Berdowski on Dutch television Friday evening. “We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.” History shows that lightening the Ever Given might ultimately be what frees it.Back in November 2004, another vessel, this time a Suezmax-class oil tanker named Tropic Brilliance, ran aground after mechanical problems in the canal, wedging itself across the conduit in a similar way to the Ever Given. Canal authorities were forced to close the canal. In an almost carbon copy of events over the past three days, tugboats tried to use their immense pulling power to free the tanker, which was carrying 85,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but those efforts failed.Ultimately, salvage experts brought another tanker alongside, the El Nabila, and transferred roughly 22,000 tonnes of cargo. On the third day of the grounding, and lighter after the transfer, tugboats were able to free the Tropic Brilliance and reopen the canal. The grounding triggered what, until then, was one of the longest closures of the waterway in years.But lightering the Ever Given would be a completely different matter. The boxship is carrying thousands of containers. If salvage experts need to move the same proportion of cargo as they did to free the Tropic Brilliance, it would entail physically removing, one by one, about a quarter of the boxes, an operation that would take days.Two OptionsThe two main options for this lightering process would either be huge cranes that sit atop barges, or powerful helicopters that could take off the boxes -- each one potentially holding up to 22 tons of cargo.Neither is an easy solution. Heavy-lift helicopters are hugely expensive and deciding the issue of who pays for them would need resolving too. The crane option isn’t straightforward either. There are relatively few barge cranes big enough to lift boxes from such tall ships, and again, it’s arduous.“It just takes a lot of time and energy,” said Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, a company that offers salvage services, who declined to comment about Ever Given specifically. “It can be quite dangerous too because you’ve got to get people to climb up on the containers and actually rig each container and lift them off.”There’s precedent for just carrying on with the digging. In 2016, a similarly large container ship became stuck in Germany’s Elbe river. What followed was a week of intense dredging around the vessel by SMIT -- the company employed to dislodge the Ever Given. That operation succeeded after about a week.But if helicopters were eventually to become necessary, then that would be hugely expensive. They cost an upfront fee and an hourly rate that can get up to $20,000, according to Farrell.The lifting can only be performed by a special type of aircraft called sky-crane helicopters that are able to haul loads of 25,000 pounds (about 12.5 tons), according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.Finding the right helicopters is a task in itself, said Keith Saylor, director of commercial operations at Aurora, Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc., a company that provides commercial heavy-lift helicopters.Many, like the Chinooks that are part of his fleet, are owned by governments or the military, who seldom participate in salvage missions. The U.S. has offered to help the Suez Canal Authority, although it’s not clear what that assistance might extend to.A few suitable helicopters are privately-owned and most of those are in the U.S., almost 7,000 miles away, Saylor said.“If you can’t find one near the Suez canal you’d need to fly them over,” he said by phone from Phoenix, Arizona.Just the cost to transport the helicopter is estimated at $1.7 million. Finding the right pilot to fly it isn’t easy either. There are probably no more than 100 in the world who are trained for such a task, Saylor said.Each container could be removed at a 5-minute clip, according to Saylor, so over a period of 12 hours 144 containers could be removed. The Ever Given can carry about 20,000 steel boxes.Erickson Inc., a Portland, Oregon-based aviation company with experience dealing with situations similar to the one in Suez, knows what can happen when things don’t go as planned. A few years ago, the company sent helicopters to remove containers from a vessel that was stranded on a sandbank east of Australia. After three weeks of work, the ship wouldn’t budge and the vessel had to be cut up, said Allen Wanamaker, senior director of aerial programs.BargesThe other option is so-called crane barges -- specialist vessels that could be used to lift cargoes off. But since the Ever Given is one of the largest ships of its kind in the world, it would need a particularly tall crane barge, of which there are few in the world, to do the job.“It is concerning that they haven’t gotten her out yet,” said Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. “If there’s news that the hull has been breached, or they need to evacuate the boxes to get her free, then it’s a big-time problem.”(Updates with expected start of container-lifting operation in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang

    The companies, under pressure from activists, have tried to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. H&M was targeted first. The Communist Party Youth League called attention to a March 2020 statement by H&M that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Biden says he 'can't picture' US troops still being in Afghanistan next year

    "We will leave. The question is when we leave," said Biden, who signaled that the longest war in US history will end within the year.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.