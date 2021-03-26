Michigan GOP leader says Gov. Whitmer and other Democratic women are ‘witches’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stunson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other Democrat office holders were referred to as “witches” by the state’s Republican leader.

Ron Weiser, the Michigan Republican Party Chairman, also made a reference to “assassination” during a discussion in front of a Republican club, shown in a video published by the Detroit News.

His “witches” comment came after he was asked what the party can do to remove U.S. Reps Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Weiser responded by saying he is “focused on the three witches,” presumably Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel. All three are up for re-election in 2022.

“Our job is now to soften up those three witches and make sure that we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake,” Weiser also said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Nessel joked about Weiser’s quip in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

“Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature?” Nessel tweeted. “Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Benson also responded by posting an image from the movie “Wizard of Oz,” showing Glinda the Good Witch.

As the conversation at the Republican event continued, another person in the crowd asked Weiser about the “witches in our own party.”

“Other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting out, OK?” Weiser said. “You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That’s how you beat people.”

Upton and Meijer were among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. They have been met with disdain from members of their party and some counties have voted to censure them, which is a symbolic gesture, the Detroit News reported.

Whitmer has been scrutinized during the COVID-19 pandemic and a militia group had plans to kidnap her before their arrests in October, McClatchy News reported.

Whitmer’s press secretary, Bobby Leddy, said in a statement that Weiser’s “rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous.”

“We saw this firsthand when Republican legislators met with the very militias that tried to kidnap and kill the governor, and when Republican party leaders helped organize the January 6th protest at the U.S. Capitol building,” Leddy told the Detroit Free Press.

Televised executions were part of the plot to kidnap Michigan governor, officials say

Supporters rally behind jailed bistro owner accused of defying COVID rules in Michigan

Recommended Stories

  • Plaid Is Said to Be Raising Funds That Could Value It Near $15 Billion

    Just two months after calling off a $5.3 billion sale to (V) Plaid is near wrapping up a funding round that values the fintech at $10 billion to $15 billion, three people familiar with the matter said. Plaid is raising from between $500 million to $600 million, two of the people said. Altimeter Capital, an investment firm, is leading the round, according to The Information.

  • Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

    A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights expert who led the U.N. investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the United Nations backed the expert's account of the threat. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. expert on summary killings, has said that a Saudi official threatened at a Jan. 2020 meeting in Geneva that she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder.

  • DHS weighing major changes to fight domestic violent extremism, say officials

    Biden officials say DHS wants more ability to track information about domestic extremists, like the social media posts that pushed violence before the Capitol riot.

  • Poor AstraZeneca messaging distracts from sound data on COVID-19 vaccine, scientists say

    Scientists who have watched with dismay a series of disputesover AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say strong efficacy data from a large U.S. trial should lay concerns to rest, but worry the skirmishes may leave a lasting mark on public trust. Spats with governments across Europe about production, supplies, possible side effects and the vaccine's merits have dogged the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for months. While the disputes have raised questions about AstraZeneca's messaging and communications, what is crucial, scientists say, is that the product at the heart of all this appears sound.

  • Iran-backed Houthis launch drone, missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

    While they're still "exchanging ideas" with U.S., Saudi Arabia says the Yemeni rebels' actions show they, and their Iranian benefactors, aren't interested in peace.

  • Voting rights, hate crimes on Senate's 'big, bold' agenda

    Wrapping up the most tumultuous Senate start in recent memory, new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took stock of accomplishments including the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue while vowing action ahead on voting rights, hate crimes and mounting Democratic priorities hitting stiff opposition from Republicans. Far from hiding the expansive role of government emerging from President Joe Biden and Democratic control of Congress, Schumer embraced it Thursday. Leading the evenly split Senate, he stopped short of backing filibuster rules changes to advance the agenda.

  • 'No light at the end of the tunnel' - The COVID-19 battle in one French hospital

    Anesthetist Caroline Tesse cannot say whether the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across France will peak in three weeks or three months. The moment a bed is freed, another gravely ill patient is wheeled in - and as the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in Britain, tightens its grip, they are arriving younger and sicker. "What's difficult is not having any light at the end of the tunnel," said Tesse, a 35-year-old mother-of-three for whom the intensity of the latest surge in coronavirus infections is taking a toll at home and in the workplace.

  • U.S. consumer spending, income temporarily fall ahead of massive fiscal stimulus

    U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded. But the drop in consumer spending, the biggest since mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses like restaurants last April to slow the spread of COVID-19, is seen as temporary. The economy is poised to log its best performance in 37 years, thanks to the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and increased vaccinations against the coronavirus.

  • Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based rally on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter's end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares. The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but the composite index posted its second weekly decline in a row.

  • 'Badge of honour' - China sanctions UK politicians for Xinjiang 'lies'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China imposed sanctions on nine Britons including lawmakers in the governing Conservative party for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, prompting a sharp rebuke from London. Relations between China and the West are souring fast, particularly as Beijing pushes back hard against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

  • Arkansas becomes second state to pass bill limiting transgender athletes this year

    Like Mississippi earlier this month, Arkansas' Governor signed a bill on Thursday banning transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls sports.

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 50 Unique Grandma Names for Extra-Special Grandmothers

    Are you a Granny, Nonna or a Cookie?

  • Tennessee's governor signs transgender athlete bill

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, making it the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth. The Republican governor said on his Twitter account that he signed the bill “to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.” Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year.

  • House chamber hardened into safe room with bulletproof doors

    The House chamber is being transformed into a massive safe room for members with the addition of bulletproof doors.Why it matters: One of the most dramatic images from the Jan. 6 attack was Capitol Police officers inside the chamber holding protesters at bay by pointing their guns at them after they broke windows in the doors. The new doors will provide fresh fortification.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: An Axios reporter leaving the Capitol on Wednesday night saw workers removing doors on one of the double-doored entrances to the gallery one level above the floor of the chamber. Some members huddled there on Jan. 6.Workers revealed the new doors being installed would be fortified with kevlar — the same synthetic material used in bulletproof vests and military helmets.The House currently is on recess for two more weeks, and the workers said the modifications will continue beyond the members' return. There are five sets of doors directly onto the floor and 15 into the gallery.No other details were immediately available from the Architect of the Capitol, which maintains the historic building. Police officers protecting an entrance to the House floor on Jan. 6. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesDriving the news: Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tasked with leading a post-insurrection review of Capitol security, recommended in his report that the Architect "expedite repair and hardening of vulnerable windows and doors."Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told Axios the door project was planned ahead of Jan 6.Flashback: During the Capitol siege, plainclothes officers barricaded some of the floor-level doors with furniture to prevent rioters from breaching the House chamber.While they held back the crowd, members were evacuated to a secure location through other doors.At one point, an officer shot and killed a protester who tried to climb through a broken window on a door leading into the Speaker's Lobby — located just off the chamber floor. Members huddling in the House Gallery on Jan. 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: Updated with comment from Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Giants agree to terms with guard Zach Fulton

    The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with former Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • 'Badge of honour' - China sanctions UK politicians for Xinjiang 'lies'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China imposed sanctions on nine Britons including lawmakers in the governing Conservative party for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, prompting a sharp rebuke from London. Relations between China and the West are souring fast, particularly as Beijing pushes back hard against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.