Michigan governor takes steps to combat racism

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis (Aug. 5)

Video Transcript

GRETCHEN WHITMER: Today, I signed an executive order to create the Black Leadership Advisory Council of Michigan, which I will work closely with to develop our policies and paths to opportunity for Black Michiganders.

Today, I also signed an executive directive declaring racism as a public-health crisis in Michigan.

We have a lot of work to do to eradicate the systemic racism that Black Americans have faced for generations, and it's going to take time. But the most important thing we can do during this time is work closely with leaders across the state in every community to find the root cause of problems and work to eradicate them.