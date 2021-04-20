Michigan Governor Traveled Out of State to Visit Chronically Ill Father

Zachary Evans
·2 min read
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled out of state to visit her father, who has a chronic illness, within the past six months and at least one month ago, a spokeswoman told Lansing-based MIRS News on Monday.

The news comes after Whitmer cautioned against traveling to Florida for spring break amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Several Michigan health officials reportedly traveled out of the state for spring break, despite Whitmer’s recommendation to remain in Michigan.

Whitmer’s “dad was fully vaccinated, and the governor is tested regularly and has never tested positive for COVID,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told MIRS. The governor traveled to see “her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness” and did not arrive during spring break, Brown said. Brown did not say to which state Whitmer traveled; however, a source told MIRS that the governor’s father has a home in Florida.

Whitmer has also traveled out of Michigan to attend President Biden’s inauguration and to visit Michigan National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol in January.

All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely following public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits,” Brown noted. “Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor’s personal schedule.”

Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, criticized Whitmer’s decision to travel.

Gov. Whitmer and the Democrat Party shut down the Michigan economy, closed schools and continue to warn us about traveling during this pandemic, yet she refuses to abide by the same set of rules,” Goodman said in a written statement. “Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 response can be summed up as — rules for thee, but not for me.”

