Michigan high school football: Check out the Week 1 scores

The 2022 Michigan high school football season kicked off on Friday with games around the state as squads started on the road to Ford Field for the Michigan High School Athletic Association finals in late November.

The scores from Week 1:

Saturday

Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7

Detroit Denby 40, Detroit Osborn 0

Dexter 41, Grosse Pointe South 21

Grand Rapids Union 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

Manton 37, Hesperia 34

River Rouge 22, Cedar Springs 0

Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26

River Rouge receiver Jaylen Watson runs against Cedar Springs during first-half action of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Friday

Allen Park 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22

Armada 28, Marine City 27, 2OT

Bangor 34, Twin Cities 30

Beal City 22, Ravenna 21

Belding 46, Ionia 14

Belleville 41, Novi 10

Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett 28

Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo United 28

Blanchard Montabella 46, Coleman 8

Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35

Breckenridge 40, Fulton-Middleton 36

Bronson 20, Prairie Hts., Ind. 7

Brownstown Woodhaven 37, Taylor 12

Burton Atherton 18, Merritt Academy 8

Byron Center 34, Battle Creek Central 27, OT

Detroit Loyola receiver Dwight Bush is tackled by Birmingham Detroit Country Day defensive back Dylan Lepkowski during first-half action at University of Detroit Mercy's Titan Field on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 6

Carsonville-Port Sanilac def. Flint International, forfeit

Cass City 50, Reese 0

Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15

Charlotte 29, Olivet 22

Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26

Clinton 30, Notre Dame Prep 27

Constantine 44, Parchment 0

Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13

Crystal Falls Forest Park 8, Stephenson 6

Dansville 26, Leslie 7

Detroit Country Day 29, Detroit Loyola 14

Detroit East English 46, Detroit University Science 6

Detroit Old Redford 20, Pontiac A&T 6

Detroit Pershing 26, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Voyageur 40, Center Line 26

Ecorse 16, Romulus 12

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6

Erie-Mason 50, Saranac 14

Evart 34, Beaverton 20

Farwell 66, Wyoming Lee 6

Fowler 29, Carson City-Crystal 0

Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16

Fremont 22, Hart 8

Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14

Gladstone 42, Calumet 13

Gladwin 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 0

Grand Ledge 34, Coldwater 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Port Huron 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20

Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine 6

Grosse Ile 20, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7

Gwinn 46, Bark River-Harris 16

Harbor Beach 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Harper Woods def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Harrison 38, St. Charles 6

Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 0

Hillsdale 35, Jonesville 12

Houghton 13, Westwood 10

Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 19

Indian River-Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0

Ishpeming 34, Manistique 0

Ithaca 60, Homer 39

Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6

Kingsford 56, Green Bay East, Wis. 0

Kingston 54, Akron-Fairgrove 12

Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13

Lapeer 32, Ann Arbor Huron 2

Lenawee Christian 51, Genesee 0

Litchfield 34, Bellevue 24

Livonia Churchill 32, Plymouth 14

Livonia Franklin 29, Canton 14

Lutheran Westland 35, New Haven 6

Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22

Manistee 54, Holton 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13

Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0

Martin 30, Mendon 28

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 32, Burton Madison 6

Menominee 40, Marinette, Wis. 6

Merrill 56, Webberville 0

Midland 27, Cadillac 21

Midland Bullock Creek 24, Sanford-Meridian 20

Mount Pleasant 42, Kalamazoo Central 7

Muskegon 20, East Kentwood 14

Muskegon Catholic Central 24, North Muskegon 22

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Manitowoc Lincoln, Wis. 20

Northland Pines, Wis. 19, West Iron County 0

Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22

Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Portland St. Patrick 50, Vestaburg 0

Posen 52, Hale 0

Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6

Rogers City 78, Charlton Heston 22

Saginaw Nouvel 47, Flint Beecher 26

Sand Creek 8, Quincy 0

St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6

Stockbridge 38, Springport 6

Summerfield 40, Waterford Our Lady 12

Swartz Creek 62, Flint Southwestern 0

Tol. Christian, Ohio 35, Morenci 20

Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28

Traverse City St. Francis 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19

Trenton 6, Chelsea 3

Ubly 41, Bad Axe 7

Warren Lincoln 36, Mount Clemens 6

Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 3

Wayland Union 42, Hopkins 25

White Cloud 40, Shelby 20

Whiteford 36, Blissfield 20

Wyoming Godwin Heights 44, Muskegon Heights 6

Thursday

Airport 35, Ida 32

Algonac def. Vassar, forfeit

Allendale 29, Greenville 7

Almont 35, Marysville 24

Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Warren Cousino HS 6

Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Bay City John Glenn 42, Clio 8

Bay City Western 45, Ypsilanti 0

Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21

Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19

Macomb Dakota takes the field before action against Birmingham Brother Rice in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State in Detroit on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Bridgman 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 6

Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14

Britton-Deerfield 64, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14

Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Caledonia 35, Holt 0

Capac 20, Kinde-North Huron 8

Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6

Centreville 20, Union City 14

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Detroit Catholic Central 16

Clinton Township Clintondale 35, Grosse Pointe North 10

Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Davison 28, Clarkston 21

DeWitt 21, Haslett 14

Dearborn 28, Salem 6

Detroit U-D Jesuit 24, Oak Park 6

Detroit University Prep 35, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21

Detroit Western Intl 19, Detroit Douglass 8

Dundee 35, Adrian Madison 0

East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15

Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7

Fennville 68, New Buffalo 28

Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0

Forest Hills Eastern 34, Adrian 7

Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich 2

Freeland 35, Clare 3

Fruitport 32, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20

Garber 35, Hemlock 0

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0

Gobles 30, Marcellus 12

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29, Jenison 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48, Wyoming 7

Grandville 49, Grand Blanc 25

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Hartland 26, Westland John Glenn 8

Hastings 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20

Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0

Holland Christian 58, Holland 0

Holland West Ottawa 27, Grand Rapids Northview 16

Holly 49, Royal Oak 0

Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0

Hudson 44, Hanover-Horton 8

Jackson 35, Monroe 20

Kent City 20, Newaygo 0

Kingsley 40, McBain 0

L’Anse Creuse 38, Ferndale 24

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7

Lowell 48, Mattawan 28

Macomb Dakota 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 7

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12

Marion 68, Lawrence 16

Mason 69, Okemos 0

Mayville 68, Caseville 0

Milan 47, Berkley 0

Milford 28, New Boston Huron 7

Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20

Monroe Jefferson 38, Onsted 24

Montague 20, Spring Lake 17

Montrose 27, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Grand Haven 20

Napoleon 37, Brooklyn Columbia Central 21

Negaunee 19, Iron Mountain 14

New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7

North Branch 56, Redford Thurston 0

Oakridge High School 30, Sparta 14

Ontonagon 34, Gogebic 8

Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13

Plainwell 21, Otsego 7

Portage Northern 41, Vicksburg 27

Reed City 64, Muskegon Orchard View 16

Richmond 14, St. Clair 0

Riverview 34, Dearborn Divine Child 28

Rochester Adams 42, St. Mary’s Prep 14

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0

Rockford 48, East Grand Rapids 7

Roseville 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Byron 0

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 17

Saline 24, Hudsonville 15

Shepherd 28, Alma 14

South Haven 24, Dowagiac Union 7

South Lyon East 27, Walled Lake Northern 8

Southgate Anderson 19, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Stanton Central Montcalm 38, Morley-Stanwood 0

Sturgis 15, Niles 0

Tecumseh 54, Michigan Center 0

Three Rivers 32, Paw Paw 6

Troy 14, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3

Utica 27, Rochester 24

Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17

Warren Mott 24, Warren Fitzgerald 6

Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3

Waterford Mott 24, Walled Lake Central 6

Watervliet 35, Niles Brandywine 0

West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

White Lake Lakeland 45, Waterford Kettering 25

Whitehall 54, Hudsonville Unity Christian 26

Whitmore Lake 14, Manchester 0

Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12

Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Farmington 0

Zeeland West 66, Stevensville Lakeshore 15

