Michigan high school football: Check out the Week 1 scores
The 2022 Michigan high school football season kicked off on Friday with games around the state as squads started on the road to Ford Field for the Michigan High School Athletic Association finals in late November.
The scores from Week 1:
Saturday
Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7
Detroit Denby 40, Detroit Osborn 0
Dexter 41, Grosse Pointe South 21
Grand Rapids Union 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12
Manton 37, Hesperia 34
River Rouge 22, Cedar Springs 0
Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26
SATURDAY'S ACTION:Nick Marsh connects late for River Rouge in 22-0 win over Cedar Springs
Friday
Allen Park 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22
Armada 28, Marine City 27, 2OT
Bangor 34, Twin Cities 30
Beal City 22, Ravenna 21
Belding 46, Ionia 14
Belleville 41, Novi 10
Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett 28
Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo United 28
Blanchard Montabella 46, Coleman 8
Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35
Breckenridge 40, Fulton-Middleton 36
Bronson 20, Prairie Hts., Ind. 7
Brownstown Woodhaven 37, Taylor 12
Burton Atherton 18, Merritt Academy 8
Byron Center 34, Battle Creek Central 27, OT
FRIDAY'S ACTION:Country Day runs over Loyola in return to UDM campus
Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 6
Carsonville-Port Sanilac def. Flint International, forfeit
Cass City 50, Reese 0
Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15
Charlotte 29, Olivet 22
Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26
Clinton 30, Notre Dame Prep 27
Constantine 44, Parchment 0
Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13
Crystal Falls Forest Park 8, Stephenson 6
Dansville 26, Leslie 7
Detroit Country Day 29, Detroit Loyola 14
Detroit East English 46, Detroit University Science 6
Detroit Old Redford 20, Pontiac A&T 6
Detroit Pershing 26, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Voyageur 40, Center Line 26
Ecorse 16, Romulus 12
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6
Erie-Mason 50, Saranac 14
Evart 34, Beaverton 20
Farwell 66, Wyoming Lee 6
Fowler 29, Carson City-Crystal 0
Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16
Fremont 22, Hart 8
Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14
Gladstone 42, Calumet 13
Gladwin 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 0
Grand Ledge 34, Coldwater 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Port Huron 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20
Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine 6
Grosse Ile 20, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7
Gwinn 46, Bark River-Harris 16
Harbor Beach 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Harper Woods def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit
Harrison 38, St. Charles 6
Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 0
Hillsdale 35, Jonesville 12
Houghton 13, Westwood 10
Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 19
Indian River-Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0
Ishpeming 34, Manistique 0
Ithaca 60, Homer 39
Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6
Kingsford 56, Green Bay East, Wis. 0
Kingston 54, Akron-Fairgrove 12
Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13
Lapeer 32, Ann Arbor Huron 2
Lenawee Christian 51, Genesee 0
Litchfield 34, Bellevue 24
Livonia Churchill 32, Plymouth 14
Livonia Franklin 29, Canton 14
Lutheran Westland 35, New Haven 6
Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22
Manistee 54, Holton 6
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13
Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0
Martin 30, Mendon 28
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 32, Burton Madison 6
Menominee 40, Marinette, Wis. 6
Merrill 56, Webberville 0
Midland 27, Cadillac 21
Midland Bullock Creek 24, Sanford-Meridian 20
Mount Pleasant 42, Kalamazoo Central 7
Muskegon 20, East Kentwood 14
Muskegon Catholic Central 24, North Muskegon 22
Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Manitowoc Lincoln, Wis. 20
Northland Pines, Wis. 19, West Iron County 0
Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22
Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Portland St. Patrick 50, Vestaburg 0
Posen 52, Hale 0
Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6
Rogers City 78, Charlton Heston 22
Saginaw Nouvel 47, Flint Beecher 26
Sand Creek 8, Quincy 0
St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6
Stockbridge 38, Springport 6
Summerfield 40, Waterford Our Lady 12
Swartz Creek 62, Flint Southwestern 0
Tol. Christian, Ohio 35, Morenci 20
Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28
Traverse City St. Francis 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19
Trenton 6, Chelsea 3
Ubly 41, Bad Axe 7
Warren Lincoln 36, Mount Clemens 6
Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 3
Wayland Union 42, Hopkins 25
White Cloud 40, Shelby 20
Whiteford 36, Blissfield 20
Wyoming Godwin Heights 44, Muskegon Heights 6
Thursday
Airport 35, Ida 32
Algonac def. Vassar, forfeit
Allendale 29, Greenville 7
Almont 35, Marysville 24
Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Warren Cousino HS 6
Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Bay City John Glenn 42, Clio 8
Bay City Western 45, Ypsilanti 0
Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21
Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19
KICKOFF CLASSIC:Macomb Dakota shuts down Birmingham Brother Rice, 21-7
SOS SEZ:Son of Swami has all the Week 1 winners (or does he?)
Bridgman 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 6
Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14
Britton-Deerfield 64, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14
Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Caledonia 35, Holt 0
Capac 20, Kinde-North Huron 8
Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6
Centreville 20, Union City 14
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Detroit Catholic Central 16
Clinton Township Clintondale 35, Grosse Pointe North 10
Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7
Davison 28, Clarkston 21
DeWitt 21, Haslett 14
Dearborn 28, Salem 6
Detroit U-D Jesuit 24, Oak Park 6
Detroit University Prep 35, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21
Detroit Western Intl 19, Detroit Douglass 8
Dundee 35, Adrian Madison 0
East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15
Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7
Fennville 68, New Buffalo 28
Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0
Forest Hills Eastern 34, Adrian 7
Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich 2
Freeland 35, Clare 3
Fruitport 32, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20
Garber 35, Hemlock 0
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0
Gobles 30, Marcellus 12
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29, Jenison 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48, Wyoming 7
Grandville 49, Grand Blanc 25
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Hartland 26, Westland John Glenn 8
Hastings 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20
Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0
Holland Christian 58, Holland 0
Holland West Ottawa 27, Grand Rapids Northview 16
Holly 49, Royal Oak 0
Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0
Hudson 44, Hanover-Horton 8
Jackson 35, Monroe 20
Kent City 20, Newaygo 0
Kingsley 40, McBain 0
L’Anse Creuse 38, Ferndale 24
Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7
Lowell 48, Mattawan 28
Macomb Dakota 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12
Marion 68, Lawrence 16
Mason 69, Okemos 0
Mayville 68, Caseville 0
Milan 47, Berkley 0
Milford 28, New Boston Huron 7
Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20
Monroe Jefferson 38, Onsted 24
Montague 20, Spring Lake 17
Montrose 27, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Grand Haven 20
Napoleon 37, Brooklyn Columbia Central 21
Negaunee 19, Iron Mountain 14
New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7
North Branch 56, Redford Thurston 0
Oakridge High School 30, Sparta 14
Ontonagon 34, Gogebic 8
Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13
Plainwell 21, Otsego 7
Portage Northern 41, Vicksburg 27
Reed City 64, Muskegon Orchard View 16
Richmond 14, St. Clair 0
Riverview 34, Dearborn Divine Child 28
Rochester Adams 42, St. Mary’s Prep 14
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0
Rockford 48, East Grand Rapids 7
Roseville 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Byron 0
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 17
Saline 24, Hudsonville 15
Shepherd 28, Alma 14
South Haven 24, Dowagiac Union 7
South Lyon East 27, Walled Lake Northern 8
Southgate Anderson 19, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Stanton Central Montcalm 38, Morley-Stanwood 0
Sturgis 15, Niles 0
Tecumseh 54, Michigan Center 0
Three Rivers 32, Paw Paw 6
Troy 14, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3
Utica 27, Rochester 24
Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17
Warren Mott 24, Warren Fitzgerald 6
Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3
Waterford Mott 24, Walled Lake Central 6
Watervliet 35, Niles Brandywine 0
West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
White Lake Lakeland 45, Waterford Kettering 25
Whitehall 54, Hudsonville Unity Christian 26
Whitmore Lake 14, Manchester 0
Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12
Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Farmington 0
Zeeland West 66, Stevensville Lakeshore 15
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: Week 1 scores