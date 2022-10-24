Michigan high school shooter pleads guilty

A Michigan teenager pled guilty on Monday to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, for killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School last November in a shooting that drew national attention and raised questions about his parents’ alleged role.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, during a court appearance on Monday repeatedly said “yes” as Oakland County, Mich., assistant prosecuting attorney Marc Keast asked Crumbley for each victim if he shot and killed them, naming each slain individual as Keast described the charges.

“Is it true that when you exited the bathroom, you began shooting at students and staff members at Oxford High School,” Keast asked.

“Yes,” Crumbley responded.

He faces up to life in prison without parole on the charges, which comprise one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As a teenager, the suspect is entitled to argue for a shorter term and opportunity for parole, The Associated Press reported.

DEVELOPING

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.