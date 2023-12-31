Michigan authorities are investigating a fatal house explosion that happened in Whitmore Lake on Saturday.

FOX 2 Detroit reported that the explosion took place on Winters Lane. Police have not released the number of fatalities, but Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson Marc Breckenridge told MLive Media Group that four people were found dead.

Two others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the official said.

"(Firefighters) are being very meticulous about making sure there are no additional people to rescue inside the residence," Breckenridge explained.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims or how the explosion occurred, which is actively under investigation.

Aerial footage showed multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles on the scene. Firefighters were seen sorting through debris which was strewn across the property.

The exposed basement of the destroyed house was visible, along with wrecked vehicles.

Fox News Digital reached out to Northfield Township Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.

This story is developing, check back for updates.





Original article source: Michigan house destroyed in fatal Whitmore Lake explosion, authorities investigating