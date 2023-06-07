Michigan House passes bills to bolster protections for domestic, sexual violence victims

The Michigan House of Representatives Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to pass legislation that aims to boost support services and add privacy protections for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual assault.

The package approved by lawmakers included:

House Bill 4420 , introduced by Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, would change Michigan’s legal code to allow a law enforcement agency or prosecuting attorney’s office to provide a domestic violence and sexual assault support agency with information about a victim, with the goal of facilitating outreach for support. This information includes the victim's name and demographic information. It passed 100-6.

House Bill 4421 , introduced by Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, would allow photos and videos of crime victims to be blurred if they are viewable in court proceedings made public. It passed 105-1.

House Bill 4422 , introduced by Rep. Graham Filler, R-St. John's, would update the list of crimes considered "serious misdemeanors," including threatening a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee, embezzlement of property or funds of a vulnerable adult, and any moving violation resulting in serious death or injury. It passed 100-6.

House Bill 4423, introduced by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, would allow victim impact statements entered in court to be made remotely. It passed 105-1.

House Bill 4516, introduced by Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City,, would allow federally recognized Indian tribes to access Michigan Department of Health and Human Resource funds to operate shelters to provide support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It passed 103-3.

Policymakers who introduced the bills say the legislation will increase access to needed support services for domestic and sexual violence victims, while also protecting their privacy and shielding them from additional harassment.

In a floor speech supporting HB 4420, Rogers said agencies assisting victims and survivors have chosen not to refer them to support organizations out of fear of potential privacy violations.

"This bill will help ensure that survivors of domestic or sexual violence are connected with resources while still protecting their privacy in order to help their individual and unique needs in these incredibly distressing situations," she said.

Young said blurring photos and videos of crime victims can shield them from further targeting or harassment, noting "when a person is a victim of a crime, there can be repercussions for the victim beyond the crime themselves."

During committee testimony, Filler said labeling certain misdemeanors as "serious misdemeanors" allows victims to access further support services and legal rights, including being notified of plea deals made by the individual who committed the crime, being able to provide a victim impact statement and being notified of sentencing hearings.

While current Michigan law allows for a victim to designate an adult to read a victim impact statement, the victim must be physically present in the courtroom. During a May 23 House Criminal Justice Committee hearing, Rogers noted it can be traumatizing for a victim to face the perpetrator of the crime in the courtroom. The proposed change also reflects the growing trend of remote court hearings, she added.

HB 4516 would provide clarity for organizations operated by federally recognized Indian tribes, of which Michigan has 12. These shelters provide service to non-tribe members, as well, and being able to access state funds would improve the support they can offer to victims, advocates say.

“Tribal domestic and sexual assault violence service providers supply vital support to survivors in their local communities," said Heath B. Lowry, staff attorney for the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, during May 23 committee testimony. "They are lifelines to Michiganders who have experienced trauma from sexual and domestic violence. Many tribal programs are located in resource-scarce areas, where the program is the only accessible source of services for Michiganders, regardless of tribal citizenship."

The bills move now to the Senate for consideration.

HB 4420-4423 are reintroductions of similar bills that passed the House but not the Senate last session. Both chambers were controlled by Republicans at the time, and both are controlled by Democrats now.

