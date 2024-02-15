Michigan House passes resolution condemning racism, bigotry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The majority of lawmakers in the Michigan House voted to approve a resolution condemning racism, xenophobia and bigotry Wednesday.

The vote was 98 to 5.

The resolution specifically denounces racism, xenophobia, anti-semintism, Islamophobobic language and white supremacy.

The move comes in the wake of a week of controversy following an X post by Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) that Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D-Detroit) labeled “blatantly racist.”

The post in question promoted a theory that communities of color are “replacing” traditionally white communities. The theory is called the Great Replacement Theory and it’s been tied to acts of violence in the U.S. and abroad.

The “Great Replacement Theory” is a popular white supremacist theory, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Monday, Tate removed Schriver of his committee assignments, reassigned his staff and suspended his office funding.

Multiple lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the resolution. They all expressed disappointment with Schriver’s social media posts.

“Racist, bigoted remarks do not – and I repeat – do not belong here,” said State Rep. Amos O’Neal, a Saginaw Democrat.

State Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) drafter the resolution passed Wednesday to prevent future social media generated crises with state lawmakers.

“When you are elected to the Michigan House of Representative, you have a duty to serve all of your constituents,” said Hoskins. “You have a duty to keep them safe. And promotion of bigoted conspiracy theories is antithetical to that duty.”

When it came time for lawmakers to vote on the resolution, some spoke against it, including Schriver.

“I’m opposed to racists, race baiters and victim politics,” he said from the House floor. “In the name of free speech, including speech I don’t agree with, I urge a ‘No’ vote on this resolution.”

His Republican colleague from Three Rivers Steve Carra also spoke against the resolution.

“I encourage a ‘No’ vote on this because I think that it would be used for detriment, recklessly in the future,” he said in a speech.

The majority of lawmakers were in favor of the resolution.

“Let’s continue this American experiment by condemning racism, xenophobia and bigotry,” Said Tate, the Speaker. “Please join me in supporting this resolution.”

Early Tuesday, Schriver released a statement saying it is never racist to assess statistical trends. He followed up saying state lawmakers were racist for drafting and approved the 2023 budget. He claims the budget allocated specific dollars for distribution to only non-white business owners.



