Michigan House rejects proposals to exempt diapers from sales, use taxes

Michigan House lawmakers rejected proposals Tuesday that would have exempted diapers and similar products from the state's 6% sales and use taxes.

It's rare for the GOP-led House to bring up bills for a final vote only for them to fail, especially when they're championed by Republicans. But the bills came amid a flurry of other recent legislation aimed at reducing the amount Michiganders pay in taxes, prompting sweeping Democratic opposition.

The measures, denied by 50-53 and 49-54 votes, represented about $18 million to $20 million in lost state tax revenue every year. That's less than 0.5% of the state's $74.1 billion budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently presented to the Legislature.

Deanna Flores, left, of Detroit picks up diapers with the help of workers Tamaria (TJ) Powell and Sonni Rivers, from The Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank at the Suzanne Cody Rouge Community Resource Center in Detroit on Dec. 22, 2021. Flores has a 2-year-old and 4-month-old at home that are in need of the diapers.

Lawmakers and advocates, including Disability Rights Michigan and the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan, argued the prospect of making diapers more affordable for children and adults who need them is a crucial health and safety initiative.

"This vote lets down Michigan families young and old. Diapers and briefs are essential to good health and hygiene — making them a regular expense for those who need them," Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover, the lead sponsor of the bills, said.

About 1 in 3 U.S. families struggled to afford diapers before the pandemic, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, a nonprofit network of diaper banks founded in part with funding from Huggies. Last year, the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank passed out more than 1 million diapers.

Alexander said she was inspired to pursue these bills after Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation last year to nix the so-called "tampon tax," measures that exempted tampons, pads and similar products from sales and use taxes.

"Many supporters of the other plan decided to oppose a tax cut on the diapers and briefs that young families and seniors need," Alexander said.

"Some Democrats who voted no on my plan on the floor supported it in committee just last month. This disappointing flip-flop will burden families who are already paying the hefty prices of inflation.”

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, sponsored both diaper bills yet voted against them on the House floor. But so did Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, who joined several Republicans in voting with most Democrats against either tax cut bill.

"I do believe the sales tax should be eliminated on diapers. However, given the recent $2.5 billion dollar tax cut passed by the Republican majority, I am concerned that the state will not have sufficient revenues in future years to support K-12 education, roads and infrastructure repairs, and keeping our water and environment clean and pure," Thanedar said in a statement.

Maddock did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

In an interview Wednesday with the Free Press, House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, never said why nixing taxes on diapers specifically was a bad idea. Instead, she said the GOP-led effort proposed on the heels of legislation slashing billions in tax collections does not represent a serious approach to crafting a budget.

"If we look at the last two weeks, what we've had in front of us is cut after cut after cut, with no idea on how we are going to meet the needs of Michiganders," Lasinski said.

"We can't keep cutting from the General Fund. We can't keep cutting from ongoing revenue without understanding where these cuts are going to come from. And continuing to make these cuts puts every family at risk."

She's referencing sweeping GOP measures to rollback income tax rates, create new tax credits for seniors and families and temporarily suspend the state's gas tax. However, Whitmer has repeatedly signaled she would not support any of these ideas.

Whitmer instead proposed repealing pension taxes and expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit for families earning low wages, measures Lasinski championed. Republicans have not broadly dismissed those ideas, but pushed aggressively on income tax rate cuts.

Lasinski noted that House Republicans have not offered a balanced budget proposal yet, hinting Democrats would oppose additional tax cuts until such a plan is presented.

The Michigan Constitution requires that lawmakers send a balanced budget to the governor — it's a process that typically plays out over several months behind closed doors, in meetings in which Lasinski and other legislative leaders routinely take part.

