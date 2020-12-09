After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

Almost 30 staffers and members of Michigan's House of Representatives have contracted the coronavirus this year, the speaker's office said Wednesday — a week after Rudy Giuliani testified maskless in the chamber and three days after it was announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

About eight representatives and 21 staffers have reported testing positive so far, said Gideon D'Assandro, communications director and press secretary for Michigan's House speaker. D'Assandro would not detail the timing of the infections, and it was unclear how many tested positive in recent days.

Linda Vail, health officer for Ingham County in Lansing, said that it was highly likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony and that those in attendance should quarantine, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported.

An investigation has been opened into the House over "possible workplace violations" following an employee complaint, WDIV reported Tuesday.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, testified Dec. 2 about unverified election fraud allegations, just days before Trump announced that Giuliani had tested positive. Giuliani has since been hospitalized.

Giuliani, 76, has been traveling around the country defending baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. He has appeared in several public venues without a mask.

Giuliani's son tweeted Tuesday that his father had "improved significantly over the last 48 hours," and Giuliani's Twitter account has remained active since his diagnosis.

