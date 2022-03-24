Michigan House, Senate approve $4.8 billion spending plan: Here's who gets money

Everyone gets something in the massive spending bill Michigan lawmakers in both legislative chambers quickly approved on Thursday.

House and Senate lawmakers raved about the $4.8 billion bipartisan plan, slapping themselves on the back while heralding funding to improve water infrastructure, fix roads and bridges, shore up risky dams, prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve efficiency of the state's beleaguered unemployment agency and more.

"This is an historic moment, an investment in Michigan's infrastructure, for our families...by successfully working together, we are making a true difference in our state," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland.

Michigan lawmakers approved a massive $4.8 billion spending plan, sending two measures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She's already indicated her support for the proposals.

The plan is split between two bills: one that allocates the bulk of the billions for water and other infrastructure funding, and a second that dedicates more than $100 million for improvements to the state's unemployment agency. The money is for the current fiscal year.

House lawmakers approved the biggest measure, Senate Bill 565, by 95-7, with seven conservative Republican legislators voting against it. The Senate voted 34-3 in favor of the bill minutes later.

The second measure, with funding to assist the unemployment agency and combat fraud, received comparable bipartisan approval in both chambers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated her support for the plan late Wednesday, when broad details were revealed during a House Appropriations Committee meeting.

Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, took a swipe at federal lawmakers for sending billions of dollars in pandemic relief to the states, but said it was incumbent on Michigan leaders to invest that money wisely.

"We must have a legal responsibility to use these resources in a way that benefit our children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives. This plan accomplishes that mission through one-time spending that does not grow government dependence or create long-term, ongoing government programs," Albert said on the House floor.

"This bill is a reflection of many weeks and days of negotiations to reach a consensus and deliver results for the people of Michigan."

How lawmakers and the administration arrived at the specifics in the plan is unclear. As is routine in Lansing, legislators and the governor's team debated details behind closed doors, deciding how to spend the billions in public funds with no discussion during open meetings.

Most of the money comes from federal pandemic relief — but the state still has billions more COVID-19 dollars to distribute or risk returning the funding to congress.

The House and Senate fiscal agencies, non-partisan entities that review legislation for potential financial and societal impact, provided a detailed breakdown of how the money can be spent.

Water

The plan includes $888.8 million to replace lead services lines and make other water infrastructure improvements. It specifically earmarks $45 million for lead pipes in Benton Harbor and $75 million for pipes in Detroit. Another nearly $6 million needs to go toward a water tower in Genesee County, home to Flint.

Experts estimate it will cost billions to replace every line in the state.

Some of the money must also go toward eradicating chemicals that frequently appear and stay in water, known as PFAS. A separate $15 million will go toward remediating a specific contaminated site in Muskegon County; the measure does not name the site.

Another $515 million is intended for "clean water" improvement projects, specifically for wastewater and storm water systems. The line-item specifically mentions $72 million for sewer upgrades in Macomb County and $25 million for the Great Lakes Water Authority. There's also $35 million for loans dedicated to go toward fixing failing septic systems.

A $50 million allocation for water filters at schools and child care facilities represents the long-standing desires of several state lawmakers. For years, lawmakers have introduced bills to require better drinking water infrastructure and standards in schools and similar settings, but the measures repeatedly sputtered.

Housing and internet access

The pandemic only exacerbated Michigan's already existing issues with access to affordable housing and reliable internet. The supplemental dedicates almost $1 billion toward initiatives that may make it easier for families to keep their homes and to consistently obtain broadband internet.

Nearly $400 million must go to renters in need. It's federal pandemic relief funding, long in the possession of the state. Despite cries from advocates pointing to Michiganders evicted or on the verge of losing their homes, the Legislature failed to immediately appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars to rental assistance.

Another $121.4 million is earmarked for homeowners who need help paying utility bills and generally avoiding foreclosures. The state will operate the program to ensure eligible families received funding.

More than $250 million goes to a competitive grant program for communities to expand broadband internet infrastructure in "unserved areas." The grants are supposed to go to private companies, but can go to public entities that plan a project that incorporates a private business, according to the text of the bill.

Roads and bridges

Michigan drivers are all to familiar with potholes and otherwise beleaguered roads, coming despite legislative battles over how to fund improvements while decreasing gas prices.

The influx of federal funds and state surplus helps lawmakers dedicate at least some money to roads, bridges, airports and other similar projects, although billions more are likely needed to improve the overall quality of the state's public infrastructure.

The bill includes more than $316 million for road and bridge improvements, with another nearly $100 million for improvements at public airports. There's about $66 million for public transportation as well, including $1.6 million for intercity bus services.

Detroit gets an additional $10 million for a new "intermodal facility," serving both bus and rail passengers, in the New Center area of the city.

Dam safety

A group of property owners in a lake community devastated by flooding after dam failures is set to receive $200 million from the new spending plan.

The funding for the Four Lakes Task Force represents the lions share of money intended for dam safety and repairs. The organization took over ownership of four dams in Midland and Gladwin counties after they infrastructure failed in 2020.

The money comes in the forms of grants, to be used to offset ongoing costs of operating and ensuring the safety of the dams. There's a separate $15 million intended to help the state issue permits and inspect projects related to these dams.

New parks

Nearly half a billion dollars will go to creating or expanding parks across the state.

Most of that — $250 million — is dedicated to improving or maintaining existing state parks, recreation areas and trails. The plan also sends hundreds of millions of dollars to specific communities, including:

$60 million for recreational greenways in Detroit and $55 million in Grand Rapids;

$30.2 million for a new state park in Flint;

$20 million for the Northern Michigan Tourism and Sports Fund, to promote sports tourism in northern Michigan;

The Department of Natural Resources also gets $65 million to establish a new local parks grant program. Its intended to encourage local communities to compete for funding to modernize public spaces, specifically with the goal of improving tourism opportunities to combat the economic harm caused by the pandemic.

Unemployment

Most of the funding goes to a pool of money used to pay unemployment benefits. But roughly $40 million is intended to fight benefit fraud and address several concerns recently raised in a state audit.

The state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund gets an influx of $100 million; previously, Whitmer had opposed such a move for the fund, which is traditionally filled by taxes paid by businesses.

The remaining money is split chiefly between the Unemployment Insurance Agency and the Michigan Attorney General.

The unemployment agency receives $20 millions to improve customer service, specifically to handle new benefit claims, a huge issue expressed by many Michiganders during the pandemic. Another nearly $9 million must go to efforts to prevent fraud, including the hiring of 52 staff members dedicated to investigating possible problems.

In order to receive the money, the agency must ensure the contractors undergo criminal background checks and receive additional training. The agency must also ensure anyone who is fired or leaves the job no longer retains access to equipment or sensitive data, like social security numbers.

The requirements come in response to a series of issues recently highlighted by the Michigan Auditor General, who noted the agency did not conduct background checks for many employees. At least some of those workers had criminal records related to financial crimes.

The Michigan Attorney General receives more than $4 million to assist with investigating and prosecuting fraud cases.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

